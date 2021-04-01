Love, Victor Season 2: Plot, Release Date, Cast And More

Fans want to know about the prospects of ‘Love, Victor’ Season 2, especially after the cliffhanger finale, because many good shows are getting cancelled in the midst of the pandemic.

‘Love, Victor’ Season 2 is anxiously awaited after season 1 ended with the shocking four words from Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino)- “Mom, Dad … I’m gay“.

We could not read the reaction of Victor’s parents Isabel (played by Ana Ortiz) and Armando (played by James Martinez) after the revelation. Throughout season 1, he was shielding his sexuality from those around him. There was a black screen after the shocker leaving viewers desperate for a second season of the ‘Love, Victor’.

Thankfully, as per “Deadline”, a second season has just been ordered by Hulu. ‘Love, Victor’ is a sequel series to 2018’s ‘Love, Simon’, that explores Victor’s coming-of-age journey at Creekwood High School. The series through Victor navigates both an ill-fated relationship with Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson) and a secret crush on his co-worker Benji (George Sear).

Latest bytes of official information on cast, release date, plot on ‘Love, Victor’ season 2

Last season we also saw him living in constant fear that his religious parents will discover his sexual orientation. ‘Love, Victor’ Season 2 is on the way, as “Deadline” reported nearly two months after its premiere date. And why not, the teen comedy was the most-watched drama on Hulu during its premiere week in mid-June.

Victor comes out to his close friend Felix (Anthony Turpel) and is making a lot of life moves at the school dance. But, he hasn’t told anyone else and that includes his girlfriend Mia. In spite of his ever-growing doubts about dating her, he is determined to give her the night of her dreams. All his plans explode when Mia spots Victor kissing his coffee shop co-worker and crush, Benji.

In the final scene, just before the curtains of season 1 are pulled down, Victor emerges from the spring fling, ready to tell his parents that he’s gay. Again, his plans get overshadowed by their announcement that they’re separating following his mother’s infidelity. Victor, though two minded at first, decides to come out to his parents once and for all, in the final moment of inspiration.

The fallout from the shocking confession will send ripples through his relationships in the second season.

There are a lot of questions to be answered, now that he has spoken his truth to his parents and his best friend Felix. Season 2 will explore how his parents react to Victor coming out. Will he essentially end his relationship with Mia? And what about the rest of the school? What will they make of Victor’s new chapter?

Obviously, the actors who play Victor, Mia, Felix, Benji, and Andrew will return in season 2, along with Felix’s Girlfriend Lake (Bebe Good). And wait for the voice-over from Simon, the connective tissue between the two shows.

‘Love, Victor’ Season 2 will debut, only after the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on production has subsided. “Variety” reported the filming of the first season in August 2019 and it premiered in June 2020. So, if ‘Love, Victor’ starts filming for season 2 this fall, it will air by next summer.

Originally, the series was planned for launch on Disney+ and was moved to Hulu for exploring themes including general sexual exploration, teen drinking, and adultery, which are not possible on Disney+.

