Love Is Blind Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Plot Update

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming ‘Love is Blind’ Season 2 on Netflix.

This reality show is quite a unique way for singles to find the love of their lives. The creators of the show took the concept of “love is blind” literally and turned it into a reality show. Now that season one has captivated the minds of the audience, fans want to know when the show will return with season 2. If you want to know the same, keep scrolling.

‘Love Is Blind’ is a dating reality television series created by Chris Coelen and produced by Kinetic Content. The show launched on Netflix on February 13, 2020.

The show follows 30 men and women who are looking for love. The men and women date each other in separate “pods” for ten days in a speed-dating arrangement, where they can communicate with each other but not see each other. Men have the choice of proposing to the woman they wish to marry, whenever they desire. The engaged couples travel to a couples retreat in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, after the proposal and their first face-to-face meeting. They spend their trip getting to know their partners and meeting the other couples who are taking part in the experiment.

Following the retreat, the engaged couples all move into the same Atlanta apartment complex. They all meet their spouses’ relatives and, also explore their partners’ living conditions while at the residences. The engaged couples perform wedding ceremonies on the wedding day and make their final judgments about whether to split up or marry at the altar, answering the question, “Is love blind?”

When is ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 releasing?

Good news for all the ‘Love Is Blind’ fans out there, the reality show is coming back with season 2 on February 11 on Netflix in the US and UK.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 cast

Netflix has released a 3-minute sneak peek into season 2 of their show, where you can meet the entire cast of season 2. Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show’s hosts, will also return, as will their love story, which is similar to the style of ‘Love Is Blind’.

Vanessa told “PopCulture.com” that the couple was looking forward to the show because it was based on their own love story and how her relationship with Nick began. “We talked for probably our first full year of dating, just on the phone. It was before FaceTime. Like, this was a full-on lay in bed, talk on the phone, texting”, she said.

While the upbeat singles talk through the pod walls, they live on-set with the other cast members, divided by gender. Meanwhile, their cell phones have been taken away from them so that they are not distracted.

The rest of the interesting couples will be engaged after around ten days. Only after couples show interest in one another, they will meet for the first time before heading to Mexico for a honeymoon-style trip. Once they return from their trip, they will be spending time with each other’s family, and at the end, the couple, as per the earlier season, will stand at the altar to answer whether or not ‘Love is Blind’.

This is all we know about ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 so far. However, for more latest updates around season 2 and inside scoops, keep checking Dkoding. How excited are you for ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2? Let us know your views in the comments below.

