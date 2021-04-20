Lost Or The Vampire Diaries: Ian Somerhalder’s Most Important Life Decision

Ian Somerhalder talks about who he would have chosen between ‘Lost’ and ‘The Vampire Diaries’? Let’s find out the actors’ choice!

Ian Somerhalder is famous for his roles in two popular drama series. He played Boone Carlyle in ‘Lost‘ and Damon Salvatore in ‘The Vampire Diaries‘. The actor did not last long on ‘Lost’, but featured in all the eighth season of ‘The Vampire Diaries’. Everyone loved his character despite his evilness. All thanks to his irresistible charm and love for Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev). The series ended its run in 2019, but fans remain invested in the supernatural drama series. But what would Ian Somerhalder choose? Will it be Boone or Damon Salvatore?

Ian Somerhalder had a great time shooting for ‘Lost’. A few years ago, he was at the Wizard World at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The actor recalled his time on the show and what he regrets the most. Ian would often think back to why they killed him on ‘Lost’. He felt that people like to see conflicted people but through humour. Humour is a medicine for pain like a Band-Aid. “Boone, unfortunately, and this was my fault as an actor, Boone was a little (expletive). Boone was a spoiled, rich little bastard who could not smile to save his life”, said Somerhalder. The actor also added that he felt very different when he was playing the role. Ian explained that he is a funny person in real life and his friends also agree. So, while living in Hawaii, having fun, skinny dipping with the cast three times a week, he felt his character Boone should have smiled more. But could not figure out why he did not do so. He made sure that he did not make the same mistake with his role on ‘The Vampire Diaries’.

‘Lost’ was an ABC drama television series that revolved around the survivors of a plane crash. Together they are left stranded on a mysterious island. Ian Somerhalder played the role of Boone Carlyle on ‘Lost’. He was the stepbrother of Shannon (Maggie Grace), who used him for money. Both of them survived the crash. He finally had to let go of his love for Shannon. Boone soon became John Locke’s (Terry O’Quinn) apprentice. Together they discovered the Hatch but could not open it. They followed Locke’s dream and found a plane on a cliff. Boone instantly climbed the plane. But he suffered severe injuries when the aeroplane fell on the ground. Jack tried his best to save him but could not. Ian Somerhalder was the first character to die in the series. Hence, his death was considered extremely painful by the audience.

Ian Somerhalder gained immense popularity for his role as Damon Salvatore in ‘The Vampire Diaries’. At the end of season eight, he was injected with a vampire cure and ended up marrying Elena (Nina Dobrev). Hence, Ian got a much happy ending in ‘The Vampire Diaries’

A while back, Ian Somerhalder appeared on Elle’s Thirst Trap’s YouTube video series. Celebrities like Ian are asked a bunch of questions in the video. If they are unable to answer the questions, they have to take shots. Ian Somerhalder was asked about his roles in ‘Lost’ and ‘The Vampire Diaries’. One of the questions read: “You have to go back in time and say no to one of these shows, ‘Lost’ or ‘Vampire Diaries’. Which would it be, and why”?

“Well, that is crazy. Why would you ever say no to ‘Lost’ or ‘Vampire Diaries?’” But he did answer the question as a part of the challenge. Somerhalder mentioned that he would choose ‘Vampire Diaries’ over ‘Lost’. He named the supernatural teen drama series because he was number three on the call sheet. Then when Nina Dobrev left, he technically became two. But on ‘Lost’, he was number ten on the call sheet. His character was also killed in the first season. So, that is the reason why he chose ‘ The Vampire Diaries’. He also joked about how he got to bite people for eight years on ‘The Vampire Diaries’. On ‘Lost’, he just got killed.

Which role did you think suited him best? Drop your thoughts in the comments box below.