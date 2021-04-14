Lost In Space Season 3 Won’t Be Lost For Long: Release Date Update

The team of ‘Lost in Space’ reveal details on season 3. Let’s find out what they have to say!

The popular Netflix sci-fi series is based on the original ‘Lost in Space‘ show that aired in the mid-1960s. It was a huge hit among the audience. The show was based on the 1812 novel “The Swiss Family Robinson”. It was a story about a family shipwrecked and stranded during a voyage at sea.

HIGHLIGHTS —

'Lost in Space' Season 3 release date

Who would be seen in season 3 of 'Lost in Space'?

What will season 3 of 'Lost in Space' be about?

‘Lost in Space’ was renewed for a third season in 2020. Netflix further shared that the third season will be the final season of the sci-fi series. Showrunner Zack Estrin also spoke about how the team had always viewed the Robinsons’ story as a trilogy.

‘Lost in Space’ Season 3 release date

“A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle, and end. It is also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode. If anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission, it is Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr Smith, and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken”

Said Estrin.

Fans of Estrin’s work will see more from him as he has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix.

The cast of the sci-fi series has officially finished filming for its third and final season. The news was shared by NXOnNetflix on Twitter, behind a scene image in which we can see Will Robinson sharing a moment with the alien robot who is his friend and protector.

Video Credits: FT Review

Currently, there has been no official announcement from Netflix regarding the released date of ‘Lost in Space’ Season 3 but can we expect it to release at the end of 2021.

Who would be seen in season 3 of ‘Lost in Space’?

‘Lost in Space’ is all about the Robinson family, we can expect Maureen (Molly Parker), John (Toby Stephens, Judy (Taylor Russell), Will (Maxwell Jenkins), and Penny (Mina Sundwall) to return. Sibongile Mlambo, who played Angela in the first season of ‘Lost in Space’ was promoted to series regular in season 2. Hence, we can expect her in season 3 as well.

What will season 3 of ‘Lost in Space’ be about?

In an interview, the co-creators of ‘Lost in Space’ talked about what to expect from season 3. Early in the interview, Matt Sazama mentioned how the Robinson family would go on forever like the previous seasons. But co-writer Matt Sazama felt the story that they started with the pilot with the robots and everything else they wanted to have; they know what the ending would be like. There is a very satisfying conclusion to that story. More stories then can happen after that. Co-creator, Burk Sharpless, liked that there is a clear story when you see Will in the pilot of season one. A bad thing through an act of love changing and perhaps finding redemption, and changing from what it was to what it can be and what the power of forgiveness and love can be. They really early on realised it is the theme of the whole show.

As the show progressed, they gave more of a ‘Star Wars’ space opera vibe. Hence, expect a lot of things and different versions of shows. However, the biggest shock came in the finale episode of season 2 of ‘Lost in Space’. The Robinsons were split generations apart which definitely would be explored in the coming season.

Showrunner Zack Estrin told Den of Geek that they would pick up two separate stories in season 3.

“How do the kids and the parents find their way back together? What is it like for the kids without the guide of their parents? It is like a permanent summer camp except for the fact that the ants and insects are just big things that eat you”

Said Estrin.

Executive producer and co-creator Matt Sazama mentioned that the writers were inspired by the original series. They felt they had to do this beat on the show. It is a direct inspiration from the old black-and-white first season of ‘Lost in Space’.

Sharpless added that it is a reference to the contemporary times with refugees and children, who are often on long journeys across borders. They have to survive on their own and say goodbye to their parents. It is a sci-fi show, so it is not the same. But they felt it was an emotion that is worthy of being on their sci-fi show.