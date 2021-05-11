Longmire Season 7: Here’s All The Latest Updates

Has ‘Longmire’ been renewed or cancelled? Here is everything you need to know about the popular crime drama series.

‘Longmire’ is a popular American crime drama series. The show used to air earlier on the A&E network. Developed by John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin, ‘Longmire’ is based on best-selling American author Craig Allen Johnson’s Walt Longmire Mystery series of novels. It contains a total of twenty books that have been published between the years 2004 and 2018. Just like the books, Longmire revolves around the adventures of the character Sheriff Walt Longmire.

The first three seasons of ‘Longmire’ were produced by A&E. The channel later announced that they would no longer produce ‘Longmire’. The crime drama series had a strong viewership. Hence, the reasons for cancellation are still not known to this day. After a while, Longmire was picked up by Netflix. The streaming giant produced season 4, 5, and 6. Longmire upgraded its quality and attracted a huge viewership too. Unfortunately, Netflix announced that the sixth season of Longmire would be its last. They further did not announce the reason behind its cancellation. Many believed that the show had covered most of the novel series.

Executive producers Greer Shephard, Hunt Baldwin, and John Coveny told Deadline, “We are grateful to Netflix for the opportunity to compose a closing chapter for these beloved characters that inspires lasting memories. Most importantly, we are committed to delivering a dynamic and satisfying conclusion to our fans that rewards their longtime loyalty”. Season 6 of ‘Longmire’ premiered on 17th November 2017, on Netflix.

Even though ‘Longmire’ was cancelled after season 6, we can expect it to return. Everything right now depends on Netflix. The streaming platform can bring it back through a reboot or spin-off series. Now that Cady is the new sheriff, it will be fun to see how she handles things around her.

‘Longmire’ plot details and ending

‘Longmire’ revolved around the life of Sheriff Walt Longmire, played by Robert Taylor. The show began a year after the tragic death of his wife. He initially struggles to overcome the grief of her passing away. Walt later tries to move past it by focusing on his job.

As the show progressed, Walt solved several law enforcement issues in the fictional Absaroka County in Wyoming. Often, he was assisted by his friend Henry. Walt also got to discover the truth behind the murder of his wife. He always knew that she had been murdered. But he had kept the reality away from his daughter Cady. Eventually, everyone learns about the truth.

We also find out that the person who killed Walt’s wife was also murdered. Walt denies killing the man. Various investigations point towards his Cheyenne friend Henry as the suspect. As the series progressed, the drama and mystery surrounding the death of Walt’s wife intensified. He was also confronted with various other obstacles in his professional and personal life.

By the end of ‘Longmire’ Season 6, Walt Longmire was no longer the sheriff. He chooses to take this decision after Malachi Strand was dead. The county’s future was also now secure. He realized that there could still be a future for him somewhere else. Finally, Vic and Walt took their relationship to the next level. They recognize that they cannot replace what they have lost. They have to plot their own path forward. Cady Longmire takes the role of the sheriff.

‘Longmire’ Season 7 cast

A possible ‘Longmire’ Season 7 would see the return of Robert Taylor as the titular character, Sheriff Walt Longmire, Katee Sackhoff as Vic Moretti, Lou Diamond Philips as Henry Standing Bear, Cassidy Freeman as Cady Longmire, Bailey Chase as Branch Connally, Zahn McClarnon as Officer Mathias, Adam Bartley as Deputy Archie Ferguson, and A Martinez as Jacob Nighthorse. Apart from them, many other cast members play minor roles throughout the show. Hence, they could also be seen on ‘Longmire’ Season 7.

