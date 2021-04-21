Locke & Key: Season 2 Release Date Update And A Cancelled Season 3

‘Locke & Key’ will air its anticipated second season later this year, but a third season is in the works already!

The supernatural horror drama series premiered on Netflix in February last year and has already become one of the streaming service’s biggest hits. Developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite, ‘Locke & Key‘ presents an adventurous make-believe world. Fans have been desperately awaiting ‘Locke & Key’ Season 2, which the showrunners have remained tight-lipped about.

The series follows the Locke family as they move into their deceased father’s family home. Soon after arriving, the children (Tyler, Kinsey, Bode) discover mysterious keys that can be used to open various doors. These magical doors lead them into otherworldly adventures where anything can happen.

It is stunningly adapted from Joe Hill’s comic-books of the same name and maintains a steady difference between the two. Borrowing inspiration from Hill’s work means the comic-book fans will enjoy ‘Locke & Key’, but Netflix subscribers will be just as captivated by the mystery it holds.

The series hasn’t aired a single episode since the first season ended, so fans have been wondering if the show is cancelled. Keep reading to discover all the information on ‘Locke & Key’ season 2 and 3!

The great news for horror fans is that ‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 isn’t a rumour, the series has nearly completed filming! The scary thing, however, is that we don’t know when it will be released. The season was announced in March last year, a mere month after it first aired, but there has been silence ever since.

Happy dancing because Locke & Key has been picked up for Season 3. But first, Season 2 will arrive in 2021!

In September last year, cast members including Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones announced that filming had begun via Instagram. The release date remains unknown, but the story is expected to pick up where the first season left off.

‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 will follow the events revolving around the Lockes after they had been outsmarted by the demon. The family has a lot to deal with, Ellie has been thrown in the void and Eden might be controlled by the demon. A lot more doors, keys, and demons await fans as the story continues to unravel in the new season. Reportedly, season 2 will borrow a lot more inspiration from the comic-books and feature original stories.

The horror drama series has been somewhat criticized for downsizing the horror elements from the comics but has been well-received majorly. That explains why the series was renewed for season 3, even before ‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 aired!

Renewal surely was a no-brainer and was officially announced in December last year. In addition to the renewal, executive producer and co-showrunner Meredith Averill has signed an overall deal with Netflix. That could mean the creators will come together for more seasons and many other modern-day adaptations!

“We have some incredible adventures in store for the Locke family in season 3, and could not be more excited to continue telling our story with our great partners at Netflix” said Carlton Cuse in an interview with “Variety”

The creators haven’t been shy about making changes from the source material, but fans believed it added to its authenticity.

A lot more doors will open in the next two seasons, and plenty of terrifying stories will emerge. The show has often been compared to the streaming giant’s ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ series. We must say it is just as popular these days!

The main cast will surely return in ‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 and later, the third since they’re crucial to the story. The Locke family members; actors Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, and Jackson Robert Scott will be reprising their roles.

Locke and Key fans, the cast has some news for you: The show has been picked up for Season 3!



But first, Season 2 will arrive in 2021!

Fan-favourite characters Dodge, Lucas, and Gabe played by Laysla De Oliveira, Felix Mallard, and Griffin Gluck are also returning. There will be many new faces, including Brendan Hines who will join the season 2 cast as a charming history teacher. Of course, he has a secret agenda!

Fans will see a lot more of Aaron Ashmore and Hallea Jones as they are now series regulars. Ashmore is reported to be Duncan Locke, a family member who will help the Lockes against the demon. ‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 is yet to premiere, so it’ll be a while before the third can even go into production!

Are you excited for the new season of ‘Locke & Key’? Let us know in the comments!