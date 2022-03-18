Locke And Key Season 3: New Additions To The Cast And Release Date Update

‘Locke and Key‘ will be available on Netflix in February 2020. Since then, it has carved out a niche for itself as one of the underappreciated series available on the OTT behemoth Netflix. The series’ devoted fans are eagerly awaiting the release of season 3 of the show. Not to worry! DKODING is here to keep you informed about ‘Locke and Key’.

What is ‘Locke and Key’ About?

When will Season 3 of ‘Locke and Key’ air?

What is ‘Locke and Key’ about?

‘Locke and Key’ is a Netflix original series of the fantasy and horror genre created by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite. It is based on a comic-book series of the same title by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

The series’ plot revolves around three siblings who move into a house after their father gets killed. The twist is that the house they are moving into contains reality-altering keys.

The cast of the series includes Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Petrice Jones, and Griffin Gluck.

What can we expect from Season 3 of ‘Locke and Key’?

In an interview with Collider, one of the showrunners, Carlton Cuse, discussed what the ‘Locke and Key’ team had in store for the audience. He mentioned that they had prepared some breath-taking adventures for the fans for the season 3. He went on to express his appreciation for Netflix.

Season 2’s finale ended with Dodge finally tasting defeat and Frederick Gideon starting his journey. Eden summoned him, and it appeared that she was about to rule the roost. But she got pulled into the abyss of the well from which he emerged.

Cuse and Averill revealed that season three will explore the family side a bit more than usual and that they will confront the gravest threat they have had to face yet. Averill also described to Collider how this whole plot point would help the family bond as the fans have never seen it before. She went on to say that it was part of their strategy to outdo themselves each season. Though it is challenging, it is fun as well.

friendly reminder that Locke & Key season 3 is coming next year 😈🎬 pic.twitter.com/Vsdrf7CF4x — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) November 30, 2021

Many fans are hoping for a mash-up of ‘Locke and Key’ and ‘Sandman’. However, it is a highly unlikely scenario, as Joe Hill stated that while Sandman is moving to Netflix, there will be no crossover with ‘Locke and Key’. He tweeted in October 2021 that he had seen a few articles speculating on a crossover between ‘Sandman’ and ‘Locke and Key’ on Netflix.

I’ve seen a few articles now teasing the possibility of a Locke & Key/Sandman crossover on Netflix & thought I’d jump in for a clickbait check.

Nope!

Like most Sandman hardcores I’m looking forward to a big, sweeping, faithful adaptation of Neil’s stories. Can’t wait. — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) October 30, 2021

As far as the cast for season 3 of ‘Locke and Key’ is concerned, the actors who portray characters of Locke family will surely return. Darby will return as she made a post about the season 3 shooting wrap on Instagram. Petrice Jones (who plays Scot) and Brendan Hines (Josh) are supposed to return for season 3 and, similarly, the return of Kevin Durand as Frederick Gideon.

When will Season 3 of ‘Locke and Key’ air?

Locke and Key fans, the cast has some news for you: The show has been picked up for Season 3!



But first, Season 2 will arrive in 2021! pic.twitter.com/d4c0dheBkZ — Netflix (@netflix) December 18, 2020

Season 3 of the series got announced by Netflix in 2020. Netflix has not yet announced a release date for season 3 of ‘Locke and Key’. However, it has been confirmed that season 3 of the series will be released this year, but the exact date remains unknown.

