Why Locke And Key Directors Are Against A Crossover With Sandman

Why is a ‘Locke and Key’ crossover with ‘Sandman’ not on the cards? Creators of ‘Locke and Key’ explain in detail.

The show is about the extraordinary adventures of the Locke family and their residence, Keyhouse, where several mysterious keys get discovered. The series debuted on Netflix in 2020, and the second season was released on October 22. On the other hand, ‘The Sandman’ will premiere in 2022. The comic book crossover between the two shows, Locke & Key/The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone, inspired the idea for a TV crossover. Naturally, people wondered if it would get featured on-screen?

Fans of the Netflix live-action adaptations ‘Locke and Key’ and ‘The Sandman’ should not expect a crossover. ‘Locke and Key’ recently returned for its second season on Netflix, whereas ‘The Sandman’ will premiere in 2022. ‘The Sandman’ series got ordered by Netflix in June 2019 and completed filming in August 2021. The comic book crossover Locke and Key/The Sandman Universe: Hell and Gone most likely inspired the concept for a crossover. However, anyone expecting the comic to get adapted should certainly forget its possibility.

The possibility of a crossover between the two shows got discussed at an exclusive roundtable interview attended by CBR, following the recently concluded comic book miniseries ‘Locke and Key/The Sandman Universe: Hell and Gone’. While Hill and Rodriguez are open to the prospect, they believe the two television programmes are more concerned with creating their own storylines than collaborating.

CBR spoke with creators Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez about a possible ‘Locke and Key’ crossover with ‘Sandman’. They also discussed the impact of comic-based stories on Netflix, Netflix’s dedication to developing horror stories, and ‘Locke and Key’s’ recent season 3 renewal. When asked about the crossover, Hill and Rodriguez expressed uncertainty about it happening. They mentioned that Netflix is the final decision-maker.

However, the co-creator did not rule out the idea of future ‘Locke and Key’ stories in the comics that would explore other aspects of the ‘Sandman’ universe.

Creator Hill went on to say that if for no other reason, he would like to do another tale. He wants to explain why the two universes overlapped in the 1920s but not by the time we get to Kinsey, Tyler, and Bode because they do not live in reality with Batman and Superman. However, it is evident that Roderick Burgess lives in the same realm as Superman and Batman. He has a story in his head that explains why those two universes split apart, and he feels compelled to tell it through another Mary Locke fiction.

Video Credits: IDWPublishing

Given ‘The Sandman’s’ long-term development issues, it is reasonable that Hill and Rodriguez would want the new series to establish itself before attempting a crossover. Hill has indicated that he does not want to share a universe with DC. The publishing rights to ‘The Sandman’ are with DC. Hence, the characters are not from the same reality as Batman and Superman.

Joe Hill recently took to Twitter to address the rumours surrounding ‘Locke and Key’s’ potential crossover with ‘Sandman’.

In the tweet, he stated that he had read a few headlines recently teasing the prospect of a ‘Locke and Key’/’Sandman’ crossover on Netflix and decided to join in on the sensationalism. Hill refuted the rumour. He went on to say that he, like the majority of ‘Sandman’ fans, is looking forward to a big, sweeping, authentic adaptation of Neil’s stories.

I just think it’s so cool that @neilhimself let @GR_comics & I play in the Sandman universe for the Hell & Gone comic. It was amazing to have spent some time adventuring in his world. That’s a thing I’m always going to treasure. — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) October 30, 2021

He then made a direct reference to the ‘Hell and Gone’ crossover, tweeting, “I just think it is so cool that @neilhimself let @GR_comics and I play in the Sandman universe for the Hell and Gone comic. It was amazing to have spent some time adventuring in his world. That is a thing I am always going to treasure”.

