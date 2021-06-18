Little Birds Season 2: All Your Questions Answered

Will ‘Little Birds’ be renewed for season 2? Keep reading to find out.

‘Little Birds’, a British drama television series created by Sophia Al-Maria, is based on Anas Nin’s namesake book, which is a collection of sensual short stories. The first season follows Lucy Savage, who longs to break free from the constraints that society has imposed on her and establish her independence. The collection has received a lot of praise for its intriguing aesthetics, excellent performances, and portrayal of strong female characters.

‘Little Birds’ Season 2 Release Date

‘Little Birds’ Season 2 Cast

Season 2 Plot: What will it be about?

Season 1 of ‘Little Birds’ premiered on Starz on June 6, 2021. The period drama premiered on Sky Atlantic and Now TV on August 4, 2020, in the UK, prior to its release in the United States. There are six episodes in the first season, each lasting 49–50 minutes.

Here’s what’s up with season 2. There is no official confirmation about the renewal of the show for season 2. However, Ruth McCance, the show’s executive producer, suggested in August 2020 that the show might have a future beyond the current season.

She said:

“We would like to think so, it was such a great team. The concept of taking a politically charged melodrama in an exotic place, I think that’s the core of the approach. I would love to find another story to tell.”

Nin’s book contains 13 short stories about various sexual themes, so there’s plenty for another season, if not more. If the series is given the green light for another season by Fall 2021, the new season may not arrive in the United States until the end of 2022. As a result, fans can anticipate the release of season 2 of ‘Little Birds’ in late 2022 or early 2023.

‘LITTLE BIRDS’ SEASON 2 CAST

Juno Temple (Lucy Savage Cavendish-Smyth), Yumna Marwan (Cherifa Lamour), Hugh Skinner (Hugo Cavendish-Smyth), Raphael Acloque (Adham Abaza), Nina Sosanya (Lili von X), and Rossy De Palma (Contessa Mandrax) are among the main cast members in season 1.

Matt Lauria (Bill), Kamel Labroudi (Leo), Amy Landecker (Vanessa Savage), Jean-Marc Barr (Pierre Vaney), and David Costabile (Grant Savage) are among the other actors who play important roles. However, we may not see them again in season 2, as a new cast of characters will play out a new storyline.

‘LITTLE BIRDS’ SEASON 2 PLOT: WHAT WILL IT BE ABOUT?

The first season is set in 1955. It revolves around Lucy, whose parents have arranged for her to marry Hugo Cavendish-Smyth. However, their marriage soon falls apart, and Lucy wishes to break free from the limited values she was raised with. An intriguing aspect of this plot is that it is set against the backdrop of Tangier, Morocco’s political environment when it was still an International Zone.

If the show is renewed for season 2, we may see a new story based on Nin’s book. The novel is well-known for intertwining sexual themes with political events. As a result, the potential season 2 could bring something along those lines to light.