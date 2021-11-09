Lin Manuel Miranda got a kick out of the subtle shoutout given to ‘Hamilton’ in the ‘Hawkeye’ teaser. Here’s what he had to say.

What do Lin Manuel Miranda and Steve Rogers have in common? They both understood the reference. There was a Lin Manuel Miranda response when the ‘Hawkeye’ trailer referenced his musical, ‘Hamilton’. But, why did MCU do this? What makes ‘Hamilton’ so unique?

Lin Manuel Miranda can’t get enough of himself after Hawkeye paid ode to his work

‘HAMILTON’

There were a scant few places on Earth where you wouldn’t find a ‘Hamilton’ reference. The musical took the world by storm and became one of the highest-grossing musicals of all time. The musical was the story of the American Revolution, told from the perspective of Alexander Hamilton. One of the founding fathers had his ale forgotten due to a series of mishaps.

Miranda later told “NPR”, “When you write a musical that brushes against sort of the origins of this country, it’s always going to be relevant”. “The fights we had at the [country’s] origin are the fights we’re still having. … I’ve always said that slavery is the original sin of this country.”

Video Credits: The Obama White House

And he was right. As America progressed towards rapid polarization, the story of Alexander Hamilton found a global audience. The music album topped the charts, and Lin Manuel Miranda became an overnight star. Tony-award winners always have had some cache in Hollywood, but, none more so than Miranda himself, who after writing the musical acted in ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ and wrote music for ‘Moana’. His famous musical, ‘In the Heights’ was also adapted for the screen and received rave reviews from critics.

So, the next step was being referenced in the MCU for the man who has gained everything.

‘HAWKEYE’

The appearance of Ronin in MCU was brief but significant. Driven by the grief of losing his friend, Hawkeye chose a dark avatar and decided to become an assassin who kills the primary players of the underground.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ saw most of the Avengers disappear due to the Thanos snap. Barton lost most of his friends in moments and was left powerless to handle Thanos’s cosmic threat. As a result, he adopted the role of Ronin, a character who is set to re-appear in the ‘Hawkeye’ television series on Marvel.

Recently, Marvel released a trailer for the series. Alongside Jeremy Renner is Hailee Steinfeld, who will play the role of Kate Bishop. In the comics, Kate Bishop is also Hawkeye, and a protege of the original Hawkeye, Clint Barton.

Video Credits: KaTV TV NEWS

The series will deal with Barton’s dark past when he took on the role of Ronin and Kate Bishop’s origin story. The trailer drives through the city’s underbelly, and Clint and Kate fight gangsters and other people to escape their dark pasts.

The trailer also shows a musical called ‘Rogers’. The musical is supposedly a reference to Steve Rogers and his story. A snippet from the musical shows dance moves from ‘Hamilton’ and the poster also references the musical.

LIN MANUEL MIRANDA’S RESPONSE

Miranda saw the trailer referring to ‘Hamilton’ and immediately tweeted with a GIF of Steve Rogers saying, “I understood that reference”. The creator has a long-standing relationship with Disney, having worked with them before, so chances are Disney keyed him on the reference before the trailer dropped for increased publicity.

It’s fantastic to hear from Lin Manuel Miranda on ‘Hawkeye’s’ ‘Hamilton’ reference. He is one of the most dynamic and creative musical composers in the modern world, and the fact that MCU has referenced him lends credence to him. MCU is acknowledging the wider pop-culture, and it has done it earlier also, referring to Galaga in the first Avengers movie and referencing ‘Star Wars’. Apparently, ‘Hamilton’ has entered the hallowed halls of pop-culture, which is referenced by big movies now, re-affirming the extent of Miranda’s success.

‘Hamilton’ got a reference in ‘Hawkeye’ and Lin Manuel Miranda is very excited. Given the success of the musical and Miranda’s past work with the MCU, his work is getting more recognition with the television series also referencing the musical, and he does understand that reference.