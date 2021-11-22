Life Below Zero Season 18: Release Date Update, Plot, Cast And More

‘Life Below Zero’ is officially renewed for season 18 after getting nominated for the Emmys. Keep reading to know more.

‘Life Below Zero’ is an engrossing documentary television series that follows subsistence hunters as they try to survive and make a living in Alaska’s remote places. BBC Worldwide produces the show, which airs on the National Geographic Channel. The show chronicles and depicts the daily lives of people who live in subzero temperatures, their hardships and hazards, and how they hunt and rely only on their own talents and abilities to survive in the harshest of environments.

So begins the teaser for the upcoming seasons of ‘Life Below Zero’ (the 17th) and its spinoff, ‘Life Below Zero: Next Generation’ (the third), which TV Insider has exclusive access to, as well as the debut dates they’ll air back-to-back on Labor Day, Monday, September 6th, at 8/7c. Their second episodes will air back-to-back in their normal time slots on Tuesday, September 7, at 8/7c.

Both series depict the harsh lifestyle of tough residents living off the grid in Alaska, where they must contend with subzero temperatures, whiteout snowstorms, unpredictable frozen terrain, and man-eating carnivores. The spinoff follows Alaskans who have abandoned modern life in favour of the freedom of the outdoors.

The new season of ‘Life Below Zero’ will focus on Sue Aikens and the threat of new apex predators on Kavik, Ricko DeWilde (and an expedition with his youngest children to ancient tribal lands), and Chip and Agnes Hailstone (and a new addition to their remote lifestyle). Meanwhile, Andy Bassich and Denise Becker plan to finish their dream home in ten years, and Jessie Holmes expands his territory.

Over on ‘Next Generation’, two newcomers Chevie and Sonta Roach, teach their children Athabascan survival methods. They’ll be joined by Alex Javor, who’ll be moving to an unknown territory; Johnny Rolfe, who’ll be putting his bushcraft skills to the test in subzero temperatures; the Rowlands, who’ll be discovering mysteries and opportunities near their homestead; and Chris and Jessi Morse, who’ll be breaking trail in the hopes of finding a lifeline to civilization.

These debut dates follow ‘Life Below Zero’s’ three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera).

The show has been officially renewed for season 18 after receiving the nominations. However, there is no official word on how and when the show is getting released.

Are you looking forward to seeing more ‘Life Below Zero’ episodes in the near future? Stay tuned with us to know more.

Where can you watch season 17 of ‘Life Below Zero’?

You may watch ‘Life Below Zero’ on Google Play or Amazon Instant Video by renting or purchasing it.

Is ‘Life Below Zero’ cancelled?

‘Life Below Zero’, a blockbuster series on the National Geographic Channel, will return this autumn with new seasons of both the original show and ‘Life Below Zero: Next Generation’, and the debut dates have been established, with both having the same start date.

When is ‘Life Below Zero’ coming back?

The two National Geographic shows will return this Labor Day.