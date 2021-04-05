Leverage Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And All Things Nice

The Leverage Consulting & Associates team to reunite in 2021? Find out more about the crime drama series!

TNT’s popular series ‘Leverage’ aired between 2008 to 2012. The series began as an extremely successful show. It received high ratings in the beginning. For a long time, ‘Leverage’ was on top of channel projects. Sadly, after a while, the ratings plummeted. The representatives of the TNT channel were not making the official announcements. They believed that the show would gain its momentum back. But TV viewers continued to decrease with every new episode. The creators had to make the tough call of cancelling the show.

HIGHLIGHTS —

‘Leverage’ Season 6 release date

Who will be back in season 6 of ‘Leverage’?

‘Leverage’ Season 6 storyline

In 2020, it was announced by Deadline that a ‘Leverage’ reboot was officially in the making. It will be IMDb TV’s first major original TV series. The original series executive producer and director Dean Devlin will be overseeing the reboot. Season 6 of ‘Leverage’ will consist of thirteen episodes. The new season is expected to release some time in 2021.

‘Leverage’ Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and all The Latest Details You Need to Know!

“Our new series with Amazon Studios and IMDb TV is a re-imagining of the original premise. While ‘Leverage’ centred on a crusade to avenge the death of a child, this series is propelled forward as a redemption story of misdeeds that need amends“, the director of the original series, Dean Devlin told Deadline.

IMDb TV is a free streaming service that is owned by Amazon. Despite that, it has no link to the Amazon Prime Video service. IMDb TV offers a wide range of free and ad-supported content. The decision to reboot came after the views of the original series grew on IMDb TV.

Who will be back in season 6 of ‘Leverage’?

The ‘Leverage’ reboot will have thirteen episodes that will see the return of its original cast members, such as Beth Riesgraf as Parker Elliot, Gina Bellman as Sophie Devereaux, and Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer. Aldis Hodge is also back and will reprise his role as Hardison. Currently, he is busy with his Showtime series, ‘City on a Hill‘.

Related: Next Henry Cavill: Hottest Superman Replacement After Snyder’s Justice League

In an interview with Collider,

Hodge said: “I cannot speak to it directly, but I will be in several episodes. I was hoping to do more, but quarantine. But I will be in a few episodes, but I cannot speak to specifics. It will be a splashy surprise. I dip in and I dip out”.

Noah Wyle would replace Timothy Hutton as the former corporate lawyer Harry Sullivan. It is also confirmed that Charmed’s Aleyse Shannon would star as Breanna Case. However, fans of the series will not see Timothy Hutton return as Nathan Ford. The actor has been accused of sexual assault.

The original creators of ‘Leverage’, John Rogers and Chris Downey, will be part of the reboot as consulting producers. Kate Rorick, from ‘The Librarians’, has been appointed as the showrunner for the series.

Video Credits: Khascat

According to Deadline, the filming for the ‘Leverage’ reboot was taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana. Things earlier began with a table read on 4th August. Earlier it was supposed to begin production in June 2020. Keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic, every actor wore face shields. They also practised social distancing. Production began on the 10th of August alongside four of its main cast members. The actors have also shared various photos from the set through their social media accounts.

‘Leverage’ Season 6 storyline

Season 6 will be based on the Robin Hood story. Ford, who has suffered betrayal earlier, will get his revenge. However, he will not just stop at that. He will end up teaming with four other specialists, Hacker, Thief, Hitter, and Grifter. Together they will carry off a heist. Fans will see a heist unfold in the series. The main purpose of these heists will be to provide the better to the lesser fortunate. As a team, they will take down the most brutal businessman. The team of ‘Leverage’ are yet to reveal more details about the crime drama series.

Tell us in the comment section what you think will unfold in the new season of ‘Leverage’!