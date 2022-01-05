Everything We Know So Far About Legally Blonde 3: Release Date, Cast Updates And More

We still can’t believe it, but ‘Legally Blonde 3’ is happening! Elle Woods is coming back in action. The countdown has begun.

It is no surprise that ‘Legally Blonde’ and its sequel took over the 2000s. The success of the first movie, released in 2001, led to another successful film with Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods. It made over $141 million in box office sales worldwide!

'Legally Blonde 3': The Movie Finally Has a Release Date

Reese Witherspoon Returns to Star in the third Instalment

Mindy Kaling Signs on to Co-Write the Script

Elle Woods is 40-something: What is Mindy Kaling's New Vision?

The world of Elle Woods has been dormant for close to 17 years, but there are plans to resurrect it soon. In 2018, MGM Studios confirmed that they were in the early stages of developing the third instalment of this hit franchise.

‘Legally Blonde’ is one of the most hilarious comedies that made Reese Witherspoon a household name. So, it’s no surprise that fans have been waiting for news on a third movie. Here’s everything we know so far about ‘Legally Blonde 3’.

Everything We Know So Far About ‘Legally Blonde 3’: Release Date, Cast Updates

Spoiler alert: It’s going to be amazing!

You know that feeling when you come to know that your favourite artist is releasing a new song, album, or movie? That’s how we felt about the cast reunion for ‘Legally Blonde 3’.

During the 20th-anniversary virtual cast reunion, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, and other stars confirmed that they’re returning with the 3rd instalment in 2022!

The eagerly awaited sequel is set to release in May 2022. As the release date for Elle Woods’ new chapter approaches, we can’t help but be excited.

MGM Studios announced that Elle Woods will be returning in ‘Legally Blonde 3’, which is due out May 2022.

Reese Witherspoon Returns to Star in the third Instalment

Back in 2018, Reese Witherspoon announced that ‘Legally Blonde 3’ is happening, through an Instagram post. The actress posted a video of herself sunbathing in what appears to be Elle Wood’s hot pink sequined bikini.

“It’s true … #LegallyBlonde3“, read her caption.

Witherspoon has teamed up with her production company, Hello Sunshine, to produce the latest film. She is the executive producer as well. Reese Witherspoon will be joining Marc Platt, who produced ‘Legally Blonde’s’ original edition back in 2001!

Mindy Kaling will Co-Write the Script

When Deadline broke the news that Kaling will be teaming up with ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ creator Dan Goor again, to pen ‘Legally Blonde 3’, fans were thrilled. In May 2019, Reese told Entertainment Tonight that a script was in the works but no filming had yet occurred.

“Finally, some use for my Elle Woods fan fiction!” said Kaling on Instagram as she announced the news. “So excited to be reunited with my friends @reesewitherspoon @laurenneu and Dan Goor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!”

Elle Woods is 40-something: What is Mindy Kaling’s New Vision?

Mindy Kaling revealed in an interview with Access that she is looking forward to exploring what Elle Woods might be like at 40-years-old.

Kaling stated that she is a big fan of this franchise. “I love Elle Woods as a character. And when Reese asked me if I wanted to write it, I was like, ‘Absolutely!’ I can’t wait to see what people think of the way we’ve written Elle Woods at 40. How Elle Woods is at 40 versus when she was 21 has been fun to imagine.”

It’s been a long time coming, but it looks like we finally have an answer to the question of when ‘Legally Blonde 3’ is set to release. The movie will be released in May 2022 with Reese Witherspoon reprising her role as Elle Woods. Mindy Kaling has signed on to co-write the script which means that there may be some changes from how things ended up for our beloved heroine at the end of part 2.

We still don’t know much about the movie or what Mindy Kaling has planned for Elle Woods’ new life as a 40-something. We’re excited to find out more! Are you looking forward to seeing a modernized take on the classic blonde protagonist from the first two movies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!