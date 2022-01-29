Legacies Season 4: Will Hope Ever Restore Her Humanity Or A New Twist Is Coming?

Now that Josie has left ‘Legacies’, and Hope has transformed into a cruel, deadly, invincible monster, fans wonder what road Hope’s character will take. This is what will happen to Hope’s character.

Now that Josie has officially left the show, we are not sure if Hope will ever regain her humanity. Season 4 of the series has received quite a mixed reaction from the viewers. Since Landon’s death in ‘Legacies’ Season 4 and Hope’s transformation into the Tribrid, the once-sweet series heroine has become a cruel, deadly monster who is nearly invincible. Where fans did welcome this new change in Hope’s timid and innocent persona, it looks like ‘Legacies’ is taking this new character development a little too far, making it almost impossible to keep up with Hope’s evilness.

The plotline of ‘Legacies’

‘Legacies’ is a Julie Plec created American fantasy drama television series that aired on The CW on October 25, 2018. It’s a spin-off of ‘The Originals’, with characters from both that show and its predecessor, ‘The Vampire Diaries’.

Hope Mikaelson is the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, and she has descended from some of the most powerful vampires, werewolves, and witch families in the world. Hope, 17, joins the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted two years after the events of ‘The Originals’. The school serves as a safe place for supernatural beings to learn to control their abilities and impulses.

What is written in the fate of Hope now?

Everyone is developing in ‘Legacies’ Season 4, except Hope, which is unlikely to change after the departure of series regular Kaylee Bryant. Since the beginning of ‘Legacies’, Bryant has played Josie, Alaric’s more empathic daughter. Her character consistently appealed to Hope’s better side, even as the Tribrid rebuffed her attempts at emotional connection.

With Josie gone from the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, it’s unlikely that anybody will be able to stop Alaric’s short-tempered daughter Lizzie and Hope from killing one other, making the restoration of Hope’s humanity seem less possible than ever.

Now that the pro-Hope voice has left the show, we don’t see any reason why the group will not launch an all-out assault on the Tribrid.

Whether they are wiped out or Hope is ultimately taken down, the chances of her regaining her humanity seem to be dwindling with each episode. With Josie’s exit from the show, the former ‘Legacies’ heroine may yet return to the side of good, but she has lost one of her most powerful supporters and protectors.

What do you think will happen to Hope now that Josie has left the show? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.