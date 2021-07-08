Laura Prepon Ponders Upon Bringing A Much Needed Spin-Off Of Orange Is The New Black

Is ‘Orange Is The New Black’ getting a spin-off series? Keep reading to find out what the lead of the show, Laura Prepon, has to say about this.

‘Orange Is The New Black’ became a popular favourite due to its realistic and long-lasting portrayal of a strong woman in prison. The show grew in popularity as it was associated with movements such as feminism and Quakerism, and it eventually became one of the most popular shows on television.

‘ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK’ MIGHT GET A SPIN-OFF

‘Orange Is The New Black’ has one foot out the door, but it’s already looking for a way back in. The Netflix show, which will end with its seventh season, is reportedly getting a spin-off. Kevin Beggs, chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group said, “We’re really proud of the long run that ’Orange Is The New Black’ had. It remains one of Netflix’s most-watched shows. We’re ending on a high note. Keep in mind we own that series and will be distributing it for years to come. We’re already in discussions and, when the timing is right, we’ll talk further with Jenji about a potential sequel”.

T.H.R. has learned from sources that nothing official is in the works at this time, though ideas have been floated. Netflix has not responded to the news. O.I.T.N.B. executive producer Tara Herrmann did say in an interview with T.H.R. in July that the team had entertained several spin-off ideas, such as a Broadway production or a trip into the lives of couples like Larry Bloom (Jason Biggs) and Polly Harper (Maria Dizzia), or the hippie-dippie Cal (Michael Chernus) and Carol Chapman (Deborah Rush). However, Herrmann stressed that these are just ideas for the time being, especially since the main show is still running.

Laura Prepon is bringing the spin-off of much-awaited ‘Orange Is The New Black’

“We want people to pay attention to the show we’re making, not a musical number with Piper and Alex”, she said. “But that could happen in the future. Who knows!” Given her suggestions, it’s reasonable to assume that the spin-off will take place outside of prison walls.

LAURA PREPON ON OITNB SPIN-OFF

However, while sources close to Lionsgate TV claim that the studio and showrunner Jenji Kohan have discussed a sequel, series star Laura Prepon, who plays Alex Vause, does not believe it will happen.

“I don’t think [Jenji] wants to do that … I think she wants to see some daylight”, Prepon told PopCulture while chatting about her new, exclusive cookware collection’s launch with HSN. “I know that people would love to have some kind of spin-off, so I don’t know. We’ll see what happens but Jenji is just — her mind and her writing, oh man, she’s so great.”

Throughout the seven seasons of ‘Orange Is The New Black’, Prepon’s character Alex and co-star Taylor Schilling’s Piper led the series as tortured soulmates in a will-they-won’t-they love affair. But, while the show ended with the couple marrying in prison and making a commitment to each other, Piper is out and starting over in Ohio, while Alex is serving a four-year sentence in a maximum-security prison. If a sequel series ever takes off, Prepon shares her thoughts on where she’d like to see her character end up years later.

Prepon said, “She ends up with Piper, right? You wanted them to be together”, adding she has no idea where she would like her character to end up.

“Alex is always going to be Alex no matter what so regardless. When I take off my actor hat and just watch this character as a character — and it’s the same reason why I had to play her when I first read the pilot. She’s so who she is and she’s such a complicated, vulnerable, tough character. I miss her. I do.”

