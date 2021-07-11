Laura Prepon Is A Better Meredith Grey In Grey’s Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo made justice for her role as Meredith Grey in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. But what if Laura Prepon played this role. We feel she’s one of the best fits to play this role because of this reason. Keep reading to find out.

Meredith Grey has shown audiences her long and difficult path from a young intern to a seasoned surgeon as the primary character on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, and viewers have watched her discover love and success while also experiencing terrible grief and disappointment. While the other characters are well-known and have seen a great deal of suffering, Meredith and her perspective on the world stood out.

Dr Meredith Grey is a brilliant surgeon, a remarkable human being, and the glue that holds her family and community together. Her personal connections do not detract from her abilities. Instead, they enhance it, along with her passion and willingness to occasionally break the rules in order to do what is right.

It’s difficult to argue with Meredith’s strengths in motherhood and medicine, regardless of how fans feel about her love life, whether they still miss Derek or believe their love story was confusing. Meredith is tough but fair, and she tries to be kind while keeping the big picture in mind in both of these aspects of her life. Meredith’s parenting journey has been fascinating to watch since her mother ignored her when she was a child, and she is now attempting to right the wrongs of her own childhood.

But what if Laura Prepon played this role? We do feel that she is one of the best fits to play Dr Meredith. Laura Prepon has a knack for creating indelible characters and a talent for commanding the screen. She also has a long history of portraying powerful female characters, ranging from Donna on ‘That 70’s Show’ to Alex Vause on ‘Orange Is the New Black’. And that fearless attitude carried over into real life, such as climbing Mount Kilimanjaro or shark diving.

Laura’s mother worked as a high school teacher, while her father was an orthopaedic surgeon. Her father died during heart surgery when she was young, and she has voiced that she would have taken that path if acting hadn’t worked out.

In an interview with Edge Magazine, she said, “I was always really great at science and I was going to be a surgeon like my father. That was my plan, to become a doctor. But as a kid, there was something missing from my life. I always knew there was something I was searching for, but I didn’t really know what it was. None of my friends was actors, or remotely involved in the drama department in my school, which was non-existent. Anyway, I started modelling when I was 15 and had a chance to move to Europe. My mother said, go”.

We don’t doubt that she would have made an excellent surgeon, but we think acting was a better route for her to take. It wasn’t like she had much of a choice as she entered this career field younger than most.

What’re your thoughts on Laura Prepon playing the role of Meredith Grey? Will she be a good choice? Let us know in the comments down below.