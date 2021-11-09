Here’s The Latest Update About Stephen King’s Boogeyman Adaption On Hulu

‘Host’ movie director has been signed for Hulu’s new project on Stephen King’s Boogeyman.

Deadline recently reported that Hulu has taken up another Stephen King’s short story Boogeyman for movie adaptation. The film will be titled ‘The Boogeyman’, and is going to be a two-hour film based on Stephen King’s short story and will go into production in New Orleans this winter/spring.

‘Black Swan’s’ writer Mark Heyman has been signed to write the script. Scott Beck & Bryan Woods are famous for their work on ‘A Quiet Place’ and Akela Cooper, known for ‘Malignant’, had previously written the original drafts. Back then, it was planned by 21 Laps as a Fox film. However, Hulu will now add a fresh perspective to the horror project.

The team will soon start working on the initial preparation and casting so that they can start shooting early next year. Beck & Woods will serve as the exec producers for the project. Stephen King’s famous short story, Boogeyman was first published in 1978 in “The Night Shift” collection of short stories that he published over the years in the magazine. It is still considered the best anthology. With Boogeyman, Stephen King will add his 10th short story in the 20-story collection to be adapted as a feature film or TV series. ‘Maximum Overdrive’, ‘Children of the Corn’, ‘Sometimes They Come Back’ and ‘The Mangler’ are other stories that were turned into film projects.

The story is still considered by fans as the scariest in the collection. It revolves around a man who visits a psychiatrist where he tells how his children are mysteriously killed by the presence of the title character Boogeyman.

Savage most recently was applauded for his work on the Blumhouse thriller ‘Dashcam’. The film premiered at Toronto Film Fest, London Film Festival & Sitges.

21 Laps is running ‘Free Guy’ in theatres and has collected $330 million worldwide. ‘Stranger Things‘ Season 4 is another highly awaited project that has a stipulated 2022 release. ‘The Boogeyman’ team would like to start filming quickly since last year was dull due to the pandemic.

Let us know if you are excited about Stephen King’s story’s film adaptation, ‘The Boogeyman’, in the comments box below.