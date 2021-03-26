Here’s The Latest Official Announcement On Dollface Season 2: Release Date And More

Hearing no news of filming after renewal, fans think ‘Dollface’ Season 2 is cancelled. Check if your assumptions have actually become true or (thankfully) not.

Every fan of ‘Dollface’ is eagerly waiting for season 2. The American comedy web TV series directed by Jordan Weiss and produced by Melanie J Elin and Michael Gray premiered on November 15, 2019, on Hulu. After the instant success of the series, Hulu didn’t take long and renewed the series for the second season.

Has ‘Dollface’ Season 2 been cancelled after renewal?

‘Dollface’ instantly won the hearts of the fans with its comedy and stunning cast. Since then, the viewers are excited to hear some news about the new season, it was renewed in early January of 2020. The series received an average rating of 56% from Rotten Tomatoes, and 7.4/10 from IMDb, so fans are worried if the series is cancelled after renewal.

Latest bytes of official information on ‘Dollface’ Season 2

Fans shouldn’t worry about rumours of cancellation. Season 2 of the series will return soon. The delay in season 2 happened only because of coronavirus pandemic led shutdown.

Kat Dennings, playing the lead in ‘Dollface’, has secured a massive fan following. Fans all over the globe are asking her for information on season 2. Some of the anxious fans also want to know if she is there in season 2.

As per the latest official updates, the main cast will be back on the show including Kat Dennings playing Jules Wiley. But it is not confirmed if the entire cast will be returning. As per the main cast, Kat as Jules Wiley will be seen bringing her life back in a unique way after her boyfriend dumped her in season 1.

Other cast members who will be returning include Jules’s best friend, Madison Maxwell played by Brenda Song, and Esther Povitsky as Izzy Levine, one of the co-workers of Jules.

The plotline of ‘Dollface’ Season 2

No official information on the plot of season 2 has been released so far. Assumptions are on regarding the plot details on Reddit like platforms. Season 2 is likely to pick up the story with the group of 4 friends ready to face more trials and tribulations. And, recalling season 1, one can imagine that it is going to be fun. In the debut season, the group travels to Mexico for Ramona’s wedding where Colin and Celeste show up. Jules immediately grabs the microphone and announces that Colin was a cheater. In the end, we saw the girls group jumping in a car and heading back to Los Angeles.

The official trailer is most likely to release soon. Seeing the trailer, we can predict more precisely, what may happen in season 2.

Let us know if you’re excited for ‘Dollface’ Season 2 and share your views in the comments box below.