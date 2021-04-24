Latest Bytes Of Official Information On Grand Army Season 2

After its recent release on Netflix, fans cannot wait to find out if ‘Grand Army’ will be back with a season 2? Let’s find out more about the series.

‘Grand Army’ has been written and created by Katie Cappiello. The original Netflix series is inspired by Cappiello’s 2013 play “Slut: The Play”. ‘Grand Army’ follows around the teenage lives of five high schoolers from Brooklyn’s biggest public school. The nine drama-filled episodes kept fans highly entertained. Hence, they can’t stop asking if ‘Grand Army’ will be back for season 2 or not?

‘Grand Army’ Season 2 on Netflix

Season 1 of ‘Grand Army’ premiered on 16th October 2020 on Netflix. Currently, the show has not been renewed. Hence, we do not know if the teen drama series will be back or not. Netflix also takes some time to check on the show’s viewer count. Not just its popularity, the series will also have to resolve its conflicts. Before ‘Grand Army’ even released, one of its writers, Ming Peiffer, called out showrunner Katie Cappiello for racism.

Me and the 3 writers of color who worked on the show quit due to racist exploitation and abuse. The show runner and creator went full Karen and called Netflix hr on the Black writer in the room for getting a haircut. Yes you read that correctly. Who wants to interview us? https://t.co/tBEbk8JRqm — Ming Peiffer (@mingpdynasty) September 2, 2020

Peiffer wrote:

“Me and the three writers of colour who worked on the show quit due to racist exploitation and abuse. The showrunner and creator went full Karen and called Netflix hr on the Black writer in the room for getting a haircut. Yes, you read that correctly.”

She further added:

“Netflix was fully aware of it all and did nothing except hire more writers of colour to lend their names to the show. Then had the audacity to reach out two years later in anticipation of the release to ‘hear our concerns’ bih we told you what happened two years ago!”

‘Grand Army’ Season 2 on Netflix

In one of the scenes, the coronavirus pandemic was mentioned. Since the kids were still in school, it could be estimated that the series takes place between mid-2019 and early 2020. Hence, if ‘Grand Army’ does come back for a season 2 then we can expect the characters to see finishing their year in their homes. If Netflix decides to renew ‘Grand Army’ then we can expect it to release around the end of 2021 or sometime in 2022. Many American TV shows have resumed shooting by taking all the necessary safety measures. Hence, the cast and crew of ‘Grand Army’ may not experience much difficulty while filming for the new episodes.

Maliq Johnson talks about the season 2 of ‘Grand Army’

In an interview with “Digital Spy”, actor Maliq Johnson, who plays the role of Jayson Jackson, talked about the second season of ‘Grand Army’.

He admitted that he was not sure about the drama series’ second season status at this point. But he did point out that knowing creator Katie Cappiello, he was sure that she has ideas down somewhere. But he also added that he was just assuming at that time. Though Johnson conveyed that he hopes that a second season will pick up the thread of Jayson’s friendship with Owen Williams (Jaden Jordan), who was also kicked out of school for a minor infraction.

Video Credits: Netflix

He also added that it was speculation and only his opinion. But he felt he will only continue to grow as a young man. Fans would probably see Owen again because Jayson would just not let their relationship go down the gutter. Though he added they can still smoke and be educated. They can play an instrument, can still have fun with their friends, and can also be morally sound. It also showed that kids are not that different from adults.

According to Johnson, adults think that because they are older that they automatically know more and have been through more, but ‘Grand Army’ shows that you could be a teenager, and still go through the same mental crisis as that of an adult, if not worse.

Who will return on ‘Grand Army’ Season 2?

Even though there has been no official announcement, we can expect Odessa A’zion as Joey Del Marco, Odley Jean as Dominique Pierre, Amir Bageria as Siddhartha Pakam, Maliq Johnson as Jayson Jackson, Amalia Yoo as Leila Kwan Zimmer, Alphonso Romero Jones, II as John Ellis, Thelonius Serrell-Freed as Tim Delaney, Anthony Ippolito as George Wright, and Brian Altemus as Luke Friedman to return.

