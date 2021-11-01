Kim Kardashian Reveals Sizzling Secrets On Hulu’s KUWTK

Kim Kardashian and the rest of the clan never seem to stop being in the spotlight. Whether it’s the Khloe-Tristian controversy, Kourtney and Travis romancing through their honeymoon phase, or Kylie’s surprise pregnancy, it’s always a carnival.

With ‘KUWTK’ having ended this summer, fans long for their favourite family on TV to give them all the latest updates via Instagram and other social media platforms.

After giving fans some amazing 20 years, ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ coming to an end was too sad for words. Following this, the next big question that fans had for the American family was “What’s next?” To their surprise, the Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner announced that there was a new show on Hulu in the making. With the way things have gone down the past year, it makes sense that there are doubts about the development of this new show. However, the glam-fam has made it obvious that the new KUWTK show on Hulu is very much still happening.

KIM KARDASHIAN REVEALS DETAILS ABOUT KUWTK

“There’s never a dull moment”, said Kylie Jenner in a recent interview with Vogue. Undoubtedly, she was right about that. It’s evident that fans miss the reality show. And to keep them entertained, the Kardashian-Jenner family continues to make their online presence known. As a guest appearance on the last season of ‘The Ellen Show’, KKW revealed ‘KUWTK’ details. After congratulating Kim on the success of her brand SKIMS, the show’s host Ellen Degeneres asked about some important ‘KUWTK’ details.

Upon asking when does the show start, this is what the television star turned businesswoman had to say:

“We are going to start filming probably in the fall. And we’re going to have a quicker turnaround, so we hope to air in the fall, as well, hopefully.”

Following this, Degeneres took the liberty to ask, “What’s the difference between this show? What’s going to change?” Here’s what Kim K said:

“I don’t even think we really know yet. We haven’t- with us, it’s like, so much happens in our lives all the time that we really can’t predict it. But I think that we’ve made a commitment as a family to be as open and honest as possible, so we’re hoping to share lots of your (Ellen and Kris’s) dancing nights and your (Ellen’s) scaring videos. So, it’ll be about that.”

Kim Kardashian reveals details about ‘KUWTK’

Further on, the mom-of-four also expressed that she and her sisters like each other a lot. “We really do, and I think that honestly, having a show where we kind of have to show up and be together, it kind of forced us to be around each other a lot than maybe our lives have taken us had we not filmed a show, so we love that”, she exclaimed.

She also went on to say, “This is the longest we haven’t filmed for. This has been months over six months, maybe eight months, 10 months, and it’s crazy how since we’ve had this free time, all of this stuff that’s gone on whether it’s this relationship or Kourtney’s relationship”.

THE REST OF THE CLAN CHIMES IN WITH MORE ‘KUWTK’ DETAILS

As fall entered, the cast members of one of the most successful realities began posting real-time updates regarding the show. Well, of course, there weren’t updates from the sets of the show. Nonetheless, there were some. To begin with, the oldest of the quad K’dash sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, shared a much-awaited update.

So, what about the rest of the clan? All of the Kardashian-Jenner fam bam has been busy with their ventures. While Khloe’s been busy pursuing her revenge body, Kourt has been busy showing off her whirlwind romance with Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker. At the same time, Kim hosted SNL, which, of course, was a mega-hit. If there ever was a perfect time for a Kardashian family member to roast the rest of the clan, it was now.

Based on all responses from the K-clan, it seems like the show will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu sometime in 2022. Are fans excited about the show? It seems like not all fans are looking forward to this upcoming, potential reality show. Are you looking forward to the Hulu show starring the Kardashian-Jenner fam? What do you think the show will be about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.