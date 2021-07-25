Katla Season 2 Updates: Release Date, Story, And Cast

‘Kalta’ Season 2 release date might still be far away but the story has gripped enough viewers that they’re demanding updates. The Icelandic sci-fi drama about an exploding volcano and its aftermath on the people left alive ended with some surprising conclusions, and there is undoubtedly so much out there to find out. So, what is known about the new season?

‘Katla’ Season 1

Season 1 starts with the main characters dealing with the aftermath of a devastating volcano blast. While most of the population is killed by Katla, some people live on and deal with the trauma that has happened in their lives.

And then there are the ash men. These are relics of people that keep coming back, despite being dead for years now. As the main characters deal with escalating trauma, the story of the volcano gets complicated. As the ‘Katla’ Season 2 details get confirmed, the story from the finale is expected to be taken up in the future.

The finale saw the main characters discovering that the ash people coming back from the dead are clones. These “changelings” are now theorised to serve a purpose. Season 2 will deal with questions left wide open in the finale. The story has also nodded to more fantastical stories next season, with the volcano playing the central role.

“Thrillist” has described the show as a show that will “chill you to the core”, and “Daily Dot” says that the series is “creepy, atmospheric, and beautiful”. So, with the critics being behind the series, there would be enough support for ‘Katla’ Season 2 release date.

‘Katla’ Season 2

The series has just been released, so there is no update from Netflix about the upcoming season. However, given the usual release rates, you can expect the new season to land next year.

Most of the cast is currently expected to return and continue the story that is being told.

Katla Season 2

People can expect a deeper exploration of the folklore and the history surrounding Katla. As the volcanic story erupts, there are still things to parse out.

Next season might deal with the changelings in more detail. The ash people keep coming back into the world and taking on the faces of those who were lost. So, there might be some nefarious plan underway in them coming back.

There might be new people coming joining season too. While there has been no news to confirm the show’s status, the eight episodes of the show leave the story wide open for interpretations. The creators of the show have created a sci-fi mystery that basks in its slowness.

So, the story of the ash people would be interesting to see in the future iterations of the show.

There have been theories about the story behind the ash people. The ash people could be beings taking the dead and lost people to capitalise on the people’s grief that remain. They might be on their way to destroy the people left behind and establish their villages or do something to change the entire landscape surrounding the volcano. Whatever happens, people would have to wait at least a year to find out.

FAQs about ‘Katla’

What’s the story?

‘Katla’ follows the story of the aftermath of a volcano eruption. The village, devastated by the explosion, is slowly getting back into regular life when ash people start emerging from the volcano. These people carry the faces of the people who were lost earlier and cause trauma to the people.

When will season 2 release?

While there has been no news about the show’s renewal from Netflix, there might be ‘Katla’ Season 2 details up soon. Using the earlier stories from Netflix as a benchmark, you can expect the story to drop next year.

What will the plot be?

Season 1 ended on a grim plot point, revealing a lot about the ash people. If these are not the human beings marvellously resurrected by the volcano, what is the science behind them? Season 2 is expected to tackle these details and more.

‘Katla’ Season 1 has left people hungering for more of the eerie drama. The sci-fi series is a great story to binge on after you watch ‘Dark’, and all signs indicate that ‘Katla’ Season 2 release date would be announced soon. So, it’s the perfect time to get on the volcanic bandwagon.