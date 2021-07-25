TV & WEB

Katla Season 2 Updates: Release Date, Story, And Cast

Katla Season 2 Updates
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Penn Badgley Feels He Repeated The Same Character In Gossip Girl And You
No Newer Articles