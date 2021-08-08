Kate Winslet’s Confidence Was Damaged After Starring In Titanic

Kate Winslet revealed the unjust treatment given to her by the press after the release of ‘Titanic’.

We have heard many stories of celebrities being treated unfairly by the media and how, at times, it also affected their mental health. Well, a few months back, Kate Winslet spoke up about the unwanted attention she received from the press right after the success of ‘Titanic’ and how she even felt bullied by them.

Kate Winslet on being bullied by the press after the release of ‘Titanic’

What is Kate Winslet currently working on?

Kate Winslet opened up about the media’s unkind behaviour towards her

On Marc Maron’s podcast “WTF”, Kate Winslet revealed the way she was treated by the press after the release of ‘Titanic’ and how it was a lot for her to handle at the age of 21. She said, “I went into self-protective mode right away [after Titanic came out]. It was like night and day from one day to the next. I was subject to a lot of personal physical scrutiny, I was criticized a lot and the British press were quite unkind to me”.

She further added, “I felt bullied if I’m honest. I remember thinking, ‘this is horrible and I hope it passes’, it did definitely pass but it made me realize that, if that’s what being famous was, I was not ready to be famous, definitely not”.

Kate also talked about doing Indie films after ‘Titanic’

Right after the success of ‘Titanic’, Kate didn’t hop on to pursue any big projects in Hollywood, instead, she found love in indie production. Kate said, “I was still learning how to act, I felt I wasn’t ready to do lots of big Hollywood jobs. I didn’t want to make mistakes and blow it, I wanted to be in it for the long game. I strategically tried to find small things so I could understand the craft a bit better and maintain some degree of privacy and dignity”.

What is Kate Winslet currently shooting for?

At present, Winslet is shooting for the sequel of ‘Avatar’ which will release in the year 2022. Kate would be seen in a role that she never performed before and, in fact, she even had to shoot a 7-minute underwater scene, which made her say, “I thought I’d died”.

Are you excited to see Kate Winslet in ‘Avatar 2’? Let us know in the comments below.