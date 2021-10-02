Kate Hudson-Starrer Truth Be Told Season 2 Disappointed It’s Fans

Cashing in on America’s obsession with true crime podcasts, ‘Truth Be Told’ returned with Season 2 on 20 August 2021. Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 storyline follows investigative reporter turned podcaster Poppy, played by Octavia Spencer, as she dives into a new case involving her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith, played by Kate Hudson. This was Hudson’s first lead role in a TV series, but was that enough to save ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 from falling flat on its face? Let’s find out.

Highlights —

‘Truth Be Told’ Season 1: Hit or miss?

‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2: Kate Hudson, Octavia Spencer not enough

‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 review: A tedious run, you’ll wish it was over

‘TRUTH BE TOLD’ SEASON 1: HIT OR MISS?

Anthology drama series ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 1 premiered on 5 December 2019. Based on Kathleen Barber’s novel ‘Are You Sleeping’, this Apple TV+ production in its first season begins with true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell investigating the case of convicted killer Warren Cave (played by Aaron Paul), who she projected as the murderer of the father of identical twins. The storyline starts to take shape when Cave claims that he was framed for the crime.

The same murder case which skyrocketed Parnell into nationwide fame comes back to haunt her when the newfound evidence points at Cave being wrongfully convicted in the first place. Despite having a gripping premise, the central crime story aspect is far less engaging than the family drama orbiting in the periphery. In fact, it is a twisted thriller that never really manages to get it all together. Based on the reviews, ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 1 could at best be called an average watch.

Truth be told, Kate Hudson-starrer ‘Truth Be told’ Season 2 isn’t as intense as fans anticipated

‘TRUTH BE TOLD’ SEASON 2: KATE HUDSON, OCTAVIA SPENCER NOT ENOUGH

‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 storyline essentially explores the lives of two women, whose lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test, as new developments unfold. In Season 2, Hudson joined the force with series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge, and Mychala Faith Lee.

Related: Truth Be Told Season 3: Release Date Update And More

As the leads, both Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson deliver stellar, nuanced performances. Interestingly, this is Hudson’s first role as a television series lead. The supporting cast is also powerful and manages to hold attention. But clearly, the casting wasn’t enough to save the day when the ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 storyline itself was falling short.

Poppy’s lifelong friendship and integrity are put to test when she is invited by her childhood close friend Micah to investigate the murder of her infidel husband Joshua, whose flings were an open secret in town. So, much like season 1, the true-crime aspect at the core of it is, sadly, not as interesting as the peripheral family drama.

Video Credits: Variety

‘TRUTH BE TOLD’ SEASON 2 REVIEW: A TEDIOUS RUN, YOU’LL WISH IT WAS OVER

Poppy trying to find the murderer, while trying to save her marriage and simultaneously uncovering the dark past of her townspeople, who are also suspects in the case, is just too much to handle at once. Everyone’s a suspect in the beginning, but by the end of it, the search for the murderer gets too exhausting to watch.

That’s not all. Amidst all the secrets gradually revealing themselves, Poppy is served with a legal notice from Owen Cave, father of season 1’s central character Warren Cave, threatening to sue her. Now, this determines how she approaches her ongoing investigation as any wrong move can and will be used against her. One chaos leads to another, with no fruitful resolution. Throughout season 2, we get glimpses of Poppy’s past where her misjudgement and recklessness have caused trouble in the lives of some of her closest people. But why is Poppy Parnell so committed to all this? No one knows.

Video Credits: Apple TV

In short, you wish it was over, long before the 10-episode season comes to an end. Yes, anticlimactic endings do work in thrillers, but not when the whodunit chase gets painstakingly tedious. Thus, ‘Truth Be Told’ can safely be called a complete dud. ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+. Watch it and let us know your review in the comments below.