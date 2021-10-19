Justin Chambers Is Feeling Suffocated In Grey’s Anatomy

While fans were shocked when Justin Chambers announced his sudden departure, there was one person who found happiness in his decision.

When Justin Chambers confessed to feeling caged on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and left the drama, fans felt dejected. However, Katherine Heigl felt a sense of peace after her own controversial departure from the show.

Jeremy Chambers was feeling caged in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Chambers left the show for playing diverse roles

Katherine Heigl happy and content after years of bashing

Chambers was an original cast member of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and attracted a huge fan following in the ensemble cast.

Feeling emotional after leaving the show that defined his career, he told Deadline, “There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years”.

Chambers left the show for playing diverse roles

The actor also faced the disadvantage of working in a show for 15 long years as that led to him being stagnant and stereotyped by directors. He felt secure enough to take the plunge. He said that he is planning to spread his wings and diversify his acting.

“For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

Chambers, who played Dr. Alex Karev on the show, thanked ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ creator Shonda Rhimes, ABC/ABC Studios, and the three remaining original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, whom he has worked alongside since the pilot.

Alex soon became a fan favourite because of his prowess in paediatrics and compassionate nature with friends. His relationship with his colleagues like Meredith Grey (Pompeo), Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), Christina Yang (Sandra Oh), and George O’Malley (T.R. Knight) in the early years were pivotal in the story development of the series.

Katherine Heigl happy and content after years of bashing

Katherine Heigl faced a spree of controversy when she left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ abruptly. She revealed to the Washington Post that her reputation for being “difficult” after her departure from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ had a serious impact on her mental health.

While Heigl prefers to not talk about her ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ days, fans know about her contentious working relationship with Shonda Rhimes, the creator of the show. Rhimes publicly bashed her for not showing up for shooting her farewell episode. Heigl left the series after season 6 because she alleged that Rhimes didn’t provide her with Emmys-like content for her character.

After a struggle of being tagged difficult by fans and directors, Heigl faced extreme anxiety that she had to take help for. After Jeremy Chamber’s character was written off from the show in an absurd manner, she was asked if fans can expect her in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ future seasons. She said that she is too focused on her new show ‘Firefly Lane’, but also said “never say never” about her return. It seems like after years of throwing blame on each other, Heigl has moved on and found her sense of peace and contentment.

Though Heigl stayed quiet on Chambers’ departure, she did find solace after another original cast member left the show solely because of lack of character development, a point that made her leave the show in the past.

Let us know if you think Heigl cares about the happenings on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after years of leaving the series, in the comments box below.