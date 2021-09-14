Jughead Heading To His Grave Next On Riverdale

Is Jughead on the verge of death in ‘Riverdale’ Season 5? Let’s see what the future holds for this much-loved character.

‘Riverdale‘s’ fifth season has finally sent Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead seven years ahead. Jughead has nearly died twice in ‘Riverdale’s’ five seasons, once as a result of a Ghoulies attack in the season 2 finale and once as a result of his faking his own death for the majority of season 4. Not only that, but Jughead has had his fair share of gang battles, serial killers, and drugs that have nearly taken his life.

SEASON 5 ‘RIVERDALE’ MID FINALE RECAP

The midseason finale of ‘Riverdale’ left fans wanting more with its cliffhanger ending. It saw Jughead Jones consume some Maple Mushrooms to overcome writer’s block that would help him produce a narrative worthy of submitting to his agent. Tabitha agreed to assist him as long as she checked in on him frequently. But when she became concerned about his safety, she decided to tie him to the desk and leave him there to write all night. When she arrived the next morning, Jughead was not there. All that remained was a bloody shackle.

After being hunted down, Jughead was living in Sketch Alley. He got reunited with Doc, a kind man who helped Jughead when he was a homeless boy. Jughead shared about Doc when he confessed a dark secret to get accepted into the Stonewall Prep’s Quill and Skull Society. Jughead confessed that he stood by and watched Doc get brutalised while doing nothing to help. In the most recent episode, he had the opportunity to make up for it. He did so by knocking out a man who he spotted beating up Doc.

After rescuing Doc, Jughead was able to recall a tragic event that he experienced while he was living in New York City. He could only recall that something horrible had happened to him, but not what it was. So Jughead decided to go to New York to figure it out.

LATEST EPISODE REVEALS JUGHEAD’S FATE

In ‘Riverdale’ Season 5, episode fourteen, Cheryl’s third painting takes us to Jughead’s plot, when the writer appeared to have gotten inside the Lonely Highway Killer’s truck. We saw a painting of him that depicted him as a rat king. However, as we progress, it becomes clear that Cheryl did not mean it negatively but rather demonstratively as Jughead sank into depression. He also discussed his growing drinking issue with the Alcoholics Anonymous group he attends.

Jughead Heading To His Grave Next On Riverdale

Jughead left Iowa and relocated to New York after signing his contract with Pansky. Jughead even had a romantic relationship with Jessica, but it was all about drinking and using drugs. It even inspired his first YA novel, The Outcasts. Jughead lost it when Betty cancelled on him at the last minute for his book release party. In a drunken moment, he called Betty and completely ruined what remained of their relationship.

IS JUGHEAD DEAD ON ‘RIVERDALE’ SEASON 5?

After calling Betty, Jughead fell into a hole where he encountered the Rat King. He did eventually understand that the rodent king was a figment of his imagination, but at the moment, he thought he was genuine. He read him stories until Betty appeared. She reminded Jughead that the city floods the sewers and that if he stayed, he could drown.

Jughead continues to tell the AA group it was not until he returned to New York that he learned what happened to him. He was admitted to the hospital with rabies after falling into the sinkhole and being covered with rats. He was the rat king, the man abandoned in the dark with no one to miss or worry about him.

In episode fifteen of ‘Riverdale’, Melody was narrating instead of Jughead! What does that mean for the future of Jughead on the Netflix series? Will Cole Sprouse say goodbye to ‘Riverdale’ in the upcoming episodes? Tell us what you think about Jughead’s future! Will he survive the upcoming events of ‘Riverdale’? Let us know what you think will uncover in season 5 in the comments!