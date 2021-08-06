Jon Cryer, who played Alan Harper on ‘Two and a Half Men’ from 2003 to 2015, prevented the show from falling apart but experienced the most horrendous time while working on it.

Jon Cryer is famously known as the only actor who appeared on every episode of ‘Two and a Half Men‘. While the show went through a plethora of controversies, the actor stuck with it. But his resolute commitment came at a hefty cost to his personal peace. There came a point when working on ‘Two and a Half Men’ became unbearable for Jon Cryer as he began to hate working on the show. Read more to find out what happened.

BABYSITTING CHARLIE SHEEN

It is not unknown to anyone that Charlie Sheen, who played Jon Cryer’s on-screen brother Charlie Harper, riled up an immense amount of trouble on the show. It finally led to Sheen getting fired in 2011 after completing Season 8.

Before Sheen was kicked out of ‘Two and a Half Men’, there were plenty of reasons for Jon Cryer to not work on the show. The reason mostly being Charlie Sheen’s nuisance.

In a 2015 article, the actor recalled a ridiculous incident he had to go through. Charlie Sheen had barged into his trailer, begging him to hide a bag with pornographic material since Sheen’s wife Denise was scheduled to arrive.

However, before the contents of the package were revealed, Cryer was anxious if the bag contained any illegal drugs as Sheen is infamous for drug abuse.

In fact, Cryer was at times beckoned by creator Chuck Lorre to talk sense into Sheen’s head and keep him on the rails, as he recollected in the article. He was majorly in charge of convincing Sheen to get through the shoot and checking up on him at various instances.

‘Two and a Half Men’: Jon Cryer hated working on the show

As it turned out, none of his efforts worked out. Sheen was eventually let go by the network due to his inappropriate behaviour and skyrocketing incompetence on the set.

This made things even worse for Jon Cryer who reached a point where he stopped wanting to work on the show.

JON CRYER’S WORST EXPERIENCE

The worst came for Jon Cryer when Charlie Sheen was fired from the show. Not only did it jeopardise the show’s future but it also disrupted Jon Cryer’s already dwindling peace.

Charlie Sheen’s firing from ‘Two and a Half Men’ led to an outpour of opinions and outrage from all sides on the internet. “The web was boiling with anger about Charlie’s dismissal”, Cryer recalled.

While there were people who were incensed that Sheen’s removal came too late, some fans thought his firing was uncalled for. Cryer was caught between this noise on the internet. It made his working hours on the show “crazy”, as revealed by him.

It is understandable why Jon Cryer must have felt like not working on ‘Two and a Half Men’ anymore as the actor recollected that phase,

“It was one of the first internet sh*t storms, plus there’s the fact that all of our jobs are tied into this guy, and we’re all his friends. It was very, very strange and [there were] aspects of it that I absolutely hated, but you know, I’m thankful for the years that were great”.

It can be said, therefore, that Cryer hating ‘Two and a Half Men’ had less to do with Charlie Sheen’s behaviour. He was more disturbed by the public’s reaction to Sheen’s firing. It can take a toll on any actor’s mental well-being to witness the work of his career being put under such heavy public scrutiny.

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer finally reveals what happened when Charlie Sheen got fired http://t.co/XmiVTJr5VG pic.twitter.com/euxfgRVwp7 — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) March 19, 2015

One can’t help but feel heartbroken for Cryer since he “had a great first few years on the show” and enjoyed a “lovely time” with Charlie Sheen”. It all went downhill eventually.

Nevertheless, Jon Cryer resiliently rode those days out and finished the subsequent four seasons of ‘Two and a Half Men’ alongside Ashton Kutcher. He prevented the show from completely going off the rails.

Jon Cryer won two Emmys for playing Alan on the show. Perhaps, that eased the agony of his unpleasant days on the show.

