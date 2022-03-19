Jiva Season 2: Release Date And Plot Expectations

‘Jiva!’ made its debut on the online streaming service Netflix in June last year. Despite the fact that the series did not have a massive impact on critics, it has built a fanbase of loyal fans who are fascinated by the series due to its unique story and concept. Fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of the series and are wondering if there has been any progress. Do not be worried! DKODING has got you covered in every way.

Highlights –

What is ‘Jiva!’ exactly about?

What can we expect from Season 2 of ‘Jiva!’ on Netflix?

When will ‘Jiva!’ Season 2 air on Netflix?

What Is ‘Jiva!’ exactly about?

‘Jiva!’ is an original drama series created for Netflix by Busisiwe Ntintili and Bakang Sebatjane. Scottnes L. Smith and Mandla Dube direct the series.

Video Credits: Movies And Munchies

The plot of ‘Jiva!’ revolves around Ntombi. She is a gifted street dancer from Umlazi, a South African township. She must confront her demons and deal with family issues to pursue her dream job of dancing.

More From DKODING: Family Reunion Season 5: Release Date And Cast Update

What can we expect from Season 2 of ‘Jiva!’ on Netflix?

The series’ first season depicted Ntombi’s transformation from a random struggling adolescent to a person who is just a step away from realising her dream of becoming a famous professional dancer by winning a popular league dance competition. On the other hand, her family and friends come into focus, and we eventually learn about all of her other obstacles based on personal relationships. Ntombi’s competitions are also focused on sabotaging her chances in a profession through which she can live her dream of dancing professionally.

What can we expect from Season 2 of ‘Jiva!’ on Netflix?

The following season, which is the second season of this fun and energetic drama series, will expand on this plot point into perhaps five more episodes of motivating and engaging drama. We know that the team will travel to Joburg for the next stage of the dance competition. Tensions will rise, and the pressure on Ntombi will grow.

More From DKODING: Ryan Reynolds Deliberately Hiding His Deadpool Cameo In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness!

There is a good chance that new and unexpected characters will get introduced in season 2 of the TV show. Noxolo Dlamini will almost certainly reprise her role as Ntombi, along with Stella Dlangalala as Lady E, Candice Modiselle as Vuyiswa, Zazi Kunene (Nolwazi), and Sne Mbatha (Zinhle).

When will ‘Jiva!’ Season 2 air on Netflix?

The debut season consisted of five episodes; every episode had a duration of 41-50 minutes. The series is a local African production, is fun and mainly due to the strong character presence of Noxolo Dlamini, who plays the lead role as the break-out star portraying the character of Ntombi. Busisiwe Ntintili, showrunner of the series, is also a much-celebrated creator with many accolades to her name and is a popular name in the South African entertainment industry.

Video Credits: Digital Wise

As far as plot expectations for the second season of ‘Jiva!’ are concerned, here’s what can happen. For the time being, Netflix has not made any official statement to disclose any details about the series’ possible renewal or cancellation. However, the growing popularity of foreign shows on the OTT giant ensures the scope of ‘Jiva!’s return for a second season. We should keep in mind that the developer of ‘Jiva!’ Busisiwe Ntintili has another hit TV show titled ‘Intersexions’ and hit movie ‘Happiness is a Four-Letter Word’ to her list of creations.

Let's talk about the talent that is @noxi_dla on the Netflix Original series Jiva!



She delivers a superb performance in this female-dominated series showcasing street dance culture in a way that’s rarely been explored on-screen. JIVA is now streaming on @NetflixSA 📺#JivaNetflix pic.twitter.com/95QjVFwfGy — TV Mzansi (@TvMzansi) June 29, 2021

#JivaNetflix is so vibrant and entertaining. @noxi_dla is an amazing talent. Awesome choreography kudos to @BontleModiselle & @TomLondonSF. Seeing their cameos as well as @CandieModiselle playing the most stylish BFF made me so happy. We all deserve a Vuyiswa in our lives. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/W8XZkeEV4J — Shem. (@shemjay93) June 27, 2021

When you see her FREE & Dancing You will realize just Why she was cast for this. WOW just WOW. Magic to the Rhythm level😱😍🔥@noxi_dla #JivaNetflix pic.twitter.com/uwgzbf9S0P — Enricoh Alfonzo🐺~ Author (@Alfonzowords2) June 24, 2021

The second season will most probably have ten episodes. The episodes will be available to stream online on the series’ original broadcasting network, Netflix, just after release. The first episode will go live sometime around this year. When Netflix makes an official announcement about season 2 of ‘Jiva!’, more information about the release date and episode order will be available.

DKODING keeps fans updated about their favourite shows, movies and celebrities.

Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.