Will ‘The Jinx’ Season 2 Ever See the Light of the Day?

The real crime documentary series, directed by Andrew Jarecki and based on the real-life incidents of Robert Durst, aired back in 2015 on HBO. It has been 7 years since its release and the fact that people talk about it to this day is evidence enough that Andrew Jarecki crafted this documentary series with perfection. But the real question is will there ever be a season 2 of ‘The Jinx’?

The story delves into the strange history of real estate heir Robert Durst, long suspected in the still-unsolved 1982 disappearance of his wife as well as the subsequent murders of family friend Susan Berman and neighbour Morris Black. It features an extended, revealing interview with Durst himself, with whom Jarecki developed a unique relationship following the release of `All Good Things’, Jarecki’s 2010 feature about Durst’s life starring Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst.

Highlights –

The possibility of ‘The Jinx’ Season 2

The renewal of the series might not continue from where it left

The Trial and Reopening of Cases

There hasn’t been any word on a second season for the popular docuseries, but the story continues past its original six episodes — the wealthy 72 years old was just arrested on first-degree murder charges for the murder of Berman that took place 15 years ago in Los Angeles.

Related: Anna Paquin Speaks On Her Return As Sookie Stackhouse In True Blood

The possibility of ‘The Jinx’ Season 2

And it was actually ‘The Jinx’s’ investigation into Durst’s troubled past and discovery of new evidence that led to the L.A. District Attorney’s office reopening the case of Berman’s death. But the reason why this series worked so well is that Durst cooperated with producers Marc Smerling and Andrew Jarecki, as well as gave them access to his life.

Related: According To Kaley Cuoco If You Don’t Have The Perfect Eyes, You Can’t Be Beautiful

Will There be a Renewal?

The problem about the continuation of the real-life story is taken care of. The renewal of the documentary series has been already confirmed. It is quite possible that the makers would rather take the idea and keep revealing the truth about other serial killers.

Video Credits: HBO UK

As for ratings, they are commendable. On IMDb, the score stands tall at 8.8 out of 10. The series is breath-taking, certainly, for those who are in love with mystery thrillers or real crime projects. You can watch the series on HBO before the second season date is announced.

The renewal potential of the series has been low, to be candid, as everything seems to be shown in the first season premiere. Yet the confirmation has come and now thus, there is an essence in waiting for the exposal of ‘The Jinx’ Season 2 release date.