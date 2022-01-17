Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons Has Two Species Named After His Most Iconic Character’s Catchphrase

Sheldon Cooper’s Bazinga is still fresh in our hearts and minds. But there is an interesting trivia about him that many are unaware of. There are at least two animal species that have been named after Sheldon’s catchphrase Bazinga!

Jim Parsons immortalized the character Sheldon Cooper in ‘The Big Bang Theory’. There were many quirks about his character which made it into the modern pop culture and are still fresh after years since the series finale was aired. However, the fans would rejoice to know that the impact of the show has gone way beyond pop culture. Apparently, there are two animal species that have been named after the popular Sheldon catchphrase Bazinga. Sheldon Cooper has an IQ of 187 and he had two PhDs. But no achievement compares to this one, a bee in Brazil was named Euglossa Bazinga. There is also a jellyfish species named Bazinga Reiki.

Bazinga Bees and Jellyfish

Sheldon’s favourite catchphrase, Bazinga

On the popular CBS sitcom, Jim Parsons plays Sheldon Cooper, a genius science prodigy who happens to be a socially awkward man. However, whenever he pulls a trick on his friends or a stranger, he uses the catchphrase Bazinga! The scientists who named the bee after Sheldon were inspired by the sitcom and the character of Sheldon. What gave them the inspiration to name the bee after Sheldon’s iconic catchphrase was the fact that this bee had tricked the science community for years that it was the same as another species of bee, called Euglossa Ignita.

This new species of bees was discovered by Andre Nemesio who taught at the Universidade Federal de Uberlandia. He wrote a research paper on his discovery and casually mentioned how the character of Sheldon Cooper was the main inspiration behind naming this newfound species. The paper states: “The specific epithet honors the clever, funny, captivating ‘nerd’ character Sheldon Cooper … Sheldon Cooper’s favorite comic word ‘bazinga’, used by him when tricking somebody, was here chosen to represent the character. Euglossa bazinga sp. n. has tricked us for some time due to its similarity to E. ignita, what led us to use ‘bazinga.”

It was such big news. While Jim was unavailable to respond to this new development, one of the producers of TBBT seemed excited about the news. Steven Molaro, an executive producer of the sitcom, said, “We are always extremely flattered when the science community embraces our show. Sheldon would be honoured to know that Euglossa bazinga was inspired by him. In fact, after ‘Mothra’ and griffins, bees are his third-favourite flying creatures”. This came as another interesting fact that Jim liked bees and considers them a key part of the ecosystem of our planet. After all, a genius would know nothing less.

A few years ago, a new species of Jellyfish was discovered deep under the ocean. The scientists were extremely excited about its discovery and guess what they decided to name the jellyfish. Bazinga reiki! This was a small jellyfish captured by a photographer in 2011. However, this time, the reason to name the jellyfish as such is still unknown but it’s an interesting detail to know that we also have another animal exhibiting Sheldon Cooper’s supremacy in the scientific world.

The series ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended in 2019 after 12 hugely successful seasons and still remains one of the most talked-about sitcoms. The character of Sheldon Cooper lives on. As two animals are named after him, we hope that Bazinga stays in the public consciousness for years to come.

