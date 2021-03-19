Jesse James Keitel Returns On Big Sky With A Big News

Jesse James Keitel, who plays Jerrie on ‘Big Sky’, teases the next season of the show and why it will be different from the first season.

‘Big Sky‘ had brought in pretty good ratings since the beginning, so when reports were saying that there hadn’t been a green light for a renewed season or a cancelling decision, it was a little confusing for viewers. Now that we have a clear idea that the show will continue on and that it’ll be completely different from the first season, we can’t wait to see what is in store.

Although viewers now know that ‘Big Sky’ has been renewed, it seems like a while; articles have been contemplating if the true-crime show might be cancelled. “TV Grim Reaper” indicated that the show would most likely be renewed based on the ratings brought in for ABC. Other articles reported that it hadn’t been picked up for renewal or cancelled and just seemed to be sitting in limbo. Hence, Jesse James Keitel’s news brings joy to many viewers who were anticipating that second season.

Us bracing for the return of #BigSky. New episodes are back in April! pic.twitter.com/oF4FmT2MPF — Big Sky (@BigSkyABC) March 14, 2021

In lieu of this news and the next season coming out, viewers are indeed talking about it and rating their favourite characters. According to “Decider”, Jerrie is the character we need to look out for, even though she hasn’t been given much credit. In a world full of honest and in-your-face characters starting to become more and more popular in a thriller universe such as this one, “Decider” is of the opinion that it is nice and refreshing to get a character such as Jerrie. Someone quiet, kind, smart without throwing it in your face, and who has no ulterior motive. Jerrie’s character stands out in a pool of characters that are becoming slightly stereotypical for this genre.

Jesse James Keitel announces to “Entertainment Weekly” that the show will be entirely different for its second season. The first season revolved mostly around Cassie and Jenny, the two private detectives looking for two missing girls in Montana. Now that the missing women have been found, the story will be turned on them. These missing women who have gone through such an ordeal will have to move on with their lives. Dealing with what happened and exploring their physical and mental trauma will be projected a lot in the show. New people with evil intentions will appear on the show and some action-packed sequences and emotional truths.

It sounds like a completely different chapter. Can’t wait!