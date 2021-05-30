TV & WEB

Desperate Jennifer Aniston Leaving No Stone Unturned To Grab A Role In The Sopranos Prequel

Jennifer Aniston role in ‘The Sopranos’ prequel
DKODING Studio
Isha Jain

Isha Jain is a freelance journalist. She is a fashion enthusiast ambivert who loves analysing books and films to the deep of their core. A hopelessly hopeful person, who believes that every individual has their own story, and loves to share it through emotions and words.

Previous Article
Will There Be Jupiter’s Legacy Season 2? Here’s Everything You Need To Know
No Newer Articles