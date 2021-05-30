Desperate Jennifer Aniston Leaving No Stone Unturned To Grab A Role In The Sopranos Prequel

Is Jennifer Aniston having a dispute with Vera Farmiga over a role in the prequel of ‘The Sopranos’?

You have heard cases of the feud of celebrities, sometimes over a role, a lover or even a senseless rumour. Well, it looks like all is not well between Jennifer Aniston and Vera Farmiga, and the main reason behind this feud is the role of Livia Soprano in the crime/drama movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’.

Highlights —

A feud between Jennifer and Vera Farmiga

How true is the story of a conflict between the two actresses?

When will ‘The Sopranos’ prequel release?

Why are Jennifer and Vera fighting?

Why are Jennifer and Vera fighting?

According to a report in “National Inquirer”, Jennifer is a little mad at Vera for going after the role of Livia, which Jennifer really wanted to play. The magazine revealed that the two actresses have had a bitter relationship in the past, but a role in the prequel of ‘Sopranos’ has brought back the bitterness. According to their insider it was stated, “Jen and Vera have been competitive for years and this defeat is the latest flare-up”. If rumours are to be believed, there was a misunderstanding between Jennifer and Vera, when the latter was cast in the movie, ‘The Departed’, which was co-produced by Jennifer’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Since Jennifer was with Pitt at that time, she assumed that the role was hers. After this, Jen wanted to star with Brad Pitt’s close buddy, George Clooney in ‘Up In the Air’, but Vera was given the role instead. “That was a role Jen really wanted and spent a lot of time talking to George about.” The feud “boiled over again” when Farmiga was given the female lead in the Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark.”, it was reported by the insider of “National Inquirer”.

Related: Everything You Need To Know About FRIENDS Reunion

Are Jennifer and Vera really feuding?

Video Credits: LittleFinger

No, it looks like the story of Jennifer and Vera feuding over the role of Livia in ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ was nothing but a piece of fiction. According to “Gossip Cop”, Jennifer never had any interest in playing the role of Livia and the feud between them could be because of Vera’s “flimsy connections” with Jennifer’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt. “Gossip Cop” also stated that there is no evidence of a feud between Jennifer and Vera and what the magazine was trying to portray was simply based on rumours.

When will ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ release?

Video Credits: CineRanter

The American crime-drama film is a prequel to HBO’s crime drama series ‘The Sopranos’. Helmed by Alan Taylor, with David Chase and Lawrence Konner’s writing, the film is all set to release on September 24, 2021. The main lead of the film includes Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Michael Gandolfini, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, Michela De Rossi, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga.

How excited are you for this prequel? Let us know in the comments below.