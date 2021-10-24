Jennifer Aniston reveals that ‘FRIENDS’ was actually based on her real life

Shocking! Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that ‘Friends’ was actually based on her life before the show. Here are all the details.

Ranked as the #1 American sitcom on several occasions, ‘Friends’ continues to garner an obvious obsession that never seems to end. With millions of views since its debut, the show is a real gem that exuberates a relatability factor with the audience at another level. For Jennifer Aniston, she could relate to the storyline much more than any cast member probably did. This was simply because she believed she was living the ‘Friends’ life way before she was even cast on it.

Some truth behind bringing the ‘Friends’ story to life

Jennifer Aniston manifested ‘Friends’

True fans of the show would know that Courtney Cox was asked to play Rachel. Now, imagine had Cox taken the part, how would that have turned out to be? With Matthew Perry’s Chandler not turning out to be actually gay, Cox’s Monica finally finding her Lobster, the showrunners finding the perfect actor to suave the audience with Joey’s famous dialogue – “How you doin?” – David Schwimmer’s Ross being the only one we could imagine Rachel with, Lisa Kudrow playing two opposite characters, i.e. Ursula and Phoebe, on one show, and, of course, Jennifer Aniston ending up being the highest-paid actor in ‘Friends’, it seemed to have worked out in everyone’s favour. All this being said, how much of the ‘Friends’ life did Aniston really experience before she got her big break? Read on to know more.

From September 22, 1994, through May 6, 2004, NBC broadcast 10 seasons of the David Crane and Marta Kauffman’s comedy ‘Friends’. The show centres around a group of young adults in Manhattan in their 20s and 30s. The lead protagonists include Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer.

Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions worked with Warner Bros. Television to bring the show to life. Between November and December of 1993, Kauffman and Crane started work on ‘Friends’ under the title Insomnia Cafe. A seven-page proposal for the series was sent to NBC by Bright and the two of them jointly sold the network on the concept. Several screenplay revisions and title changes later, the show was eventually dubbed ‘Friends’ after “Friends Like Us” and “Six of One”.

Jennifer Aniston reveals that ‘FRIENDS’ was actually based on her real life

When it comes to the cast, many different actors were considered for the roles of those six characters. For instance, before Matthew Perry was cast in the role of Chandler, Jon Favreau and Jon Cryer were also considered. However, Perry was also on the verge of landing the part. In addition to ‘Friends’, he shot the pilot for LAX 2194 during the 1994 pilot season. The show was meant to focus on baggage handlers at LA International Airport who handled the bags of extraterrestrial visitors. Fortunately, Perry’s dumb luck worked and he ended up accepting the ‘Friends’ role.

Once again, it will be no news to fans that Eric McCormack made headlines after admitting that he auditioned “two or three times” for Ross. Nevertheless, since exec producer Kevin Bright had previously worked with actor Schwimmer, the writers had already begun creating Ross’s character in the actor’s voice. And, indeed, the show’s first cast member was actor David Schwimmer.

Lisa Kudrow was not a fan of Phoebe Buffay’s choice of musical instrument, the guitar. “I wasn’t getting it. So I think I even asked, ‘What if she plays the bongos?’” They hired a guitar instructor, but those lessons did not last very long. After learning a few chords, Kudrow swore that she had finished her lessons. She reasoned that Phoebe was only going to be able to play a few chords at most. At the end of the day, “Smelly Cat” was excellent just the way it was.

Ever since her debut, Jennifer Aniston’s style, grace, and peculiar acting skills have never seemed to miss a mark. Whether it is her role in ‘Friends’ or in ‘The Morning Show’, Aniston is truly the epitome of an exceptional actor no matter if in her 20s or 50s. Her belief of having lived a life like that in ‘Friends’ came from a conversation with Charlie Angels’ actress Drew Barrymore.

On the ‘Drew Barrymore Show’, Jen Aniston expressed how not making it in New York, pushed her to move to Los Angeles. While she only knew two people in the city – her father and another person from the industry, she ended up meeting several more thereafter. Aniston did not waste any time and immediately began her hunt for jobs. She eventually landed herself one with a telemarketing company. However, it was these groups of individuals that made the story a delightful one.

“So I moved from Studio City where I met this group of people, and they all had rentals on this street in Laurel Canyon called Beechenal Road. One lived here, another lived here, and they would sort of visit each other. There was one house that everyone kind of congregated in. And then one night, I was there. They were like this one available for rent. So then I got myself up on the hill. And we were called the Hill People”, she expressed.

Aniston further went on to say, “[I] lived this fun few years, doing jobs here and there, and then ‘Friends’ happened which I thought I’d kind of manifested ‘cause I said this is sort of the way I live on the hill where you have friends and everybody shows up at the house at Monica and Rachel’s. I was like, this is very familiar to me”.

If it wasn’t for the ‘Just Go With It’ actress’ manifestation and bright luck, who knows if the Rachel Green that the fans have loved and adored all these years, would’ve ever been the same.

Who is your favourite character from the show? Do you think it was Jennifer Aniston’s manifestation that got her the role? If there were ever a ‘Friends’ reboot, do you think the old cast should make a comeback as their older selves? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.