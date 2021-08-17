Jack Irish Season 4: Cast And Release Date Update

Is ‘Jack Irish’ renewed for season 4? Keep reading to find out.

‘Jack Irish’ is an Australian crime drama series broadcasting on the Australian ABC network and Acorn TV in the US. The show, created by Andrew Anastasios, Matt Cameron, and Andrew Knight, is based on Australian crime fiction author Peter Temple’s series of detective novels of the same name. Interestingly, ‘Jack Irish’ debuted on television as a series of full-length telemovies before being adapted into a television series.

‘Jack Irish’: What is the show about?

The basic premise of ‘Jack Irish’, which is based on a series of detective novels, is rather straightforward: it follows the hard-boiled, sad titular protagonist as he solves a variety of cases, each with its unique set of circumstances and implications. While this may appear to be just another hard-boiled detective fiction show, what distinguishes ‘Jack Irish’ from its many contemporaries is its ability to strike a delicate balance between savagery, violence, and humour. Most other shows of this type take themselves and their tragic protagonists very seriously, and as a result, they can be tedious to watch and provide no respite from violence.

‘Jack Irish’: What is the show about?

While we don’t know what television critics think of the show as a whole, The New York Times praised it, saying, “… whether you’re caught up [with the show] or a binge-ready newbie, it’s a show that should be on the noir fan’s watch list”. Viewers appear to have enjoyed ‘Jack Irish’ so far, with a rating of 7.8/10 on IMDb.

‘Jack Irish’: Cast

The star-studded main cast of ‘Jack Irish’ has remained largely unchanged across three telemovies and three series.

Guy Pearce, star of ‘L.A. Confidential’ (1997) and ‘Memento’ (2000), plays the titular character, Jack Irish, a criminal lawyer-turned-private detective who works as a debt collector. Jack is an emotionally troubled character who is still trying to rebuild his life and move on after his wife was murdered by a maniacal ex-client.

Meanwhile, Marta Dusseldorp plays reporter Linda Hiller, who has an on-again, off-again romantic relationship with Jack and gets involved in many of his cases. Roy Billing plays racing fanatic Harry Strang, who frequently seeks Jack’s assistance, and Aaron Pedersen plays Harry’s tough but kind-hearted right-hand man Cam Delray, who frequently assists Jack with his cases.

Finally, Shane Jacobson and Damien Richardson play police officer Barry Tregear and Jack’s former colleague and criminal lawyer Drew Greer, respectively, rounding out the main cast.

Is ‘Jack Irish’ renewed for season 4?

Season 3 premiered on Monday, July 12, with new episodes releasing every week until August 2. As far as season 4 is concerned, here is the bad news for all the Guy Pearce fans. ABC, Australia has officially confirmed that the show will not be renewed for another season.

‘Jack Irish’ Frequently Asked Questions

When is ‘Jack Irish’ Season 3 premiering?

Season 3 of ‘Jack Irish’ will premiere in the United States on July 12, 2021. This series’ third season is titled ‘Jack Irish: Hell Bent’. The first episode of season 3 will be released on July 12, 2021, and all subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

Where can you watch ‘Jack Irish’?

You can currently watch ‘Jack Irish’ on Acorn TV, AcornTV Amazon Channel, Hoopla, Spectrum On Demand, or purchase it as a download on Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, Vudu, and Amazon Video.

Is ‘Jack Irish’ Season 4 Cancelled?

ABC (AU) has confirmed that ‘Jack Irish’ will not be renewed for a fourth season.

What’re your thoughts on ‘Jack Irish’ being cancelled for renewal? Let us know in the comments down below.