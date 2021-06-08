Is The Spaced Reunion Happening?

After a gap of almost 20 years, the possibility of a ‘Spaced’ reunion looks bleak. Simon Pegg shares his views about this possibility.

Set in the streets of London, ‘Spaced’ was about the adventures of an aspiring journalist Daisy, a graphic artist Tim, their tortured neighbour Brian along with his girlfriend Katy and landlady Marsha. It had jokes, hilarious situations, and the show acclaimed renowned fame both in the UK as well as the USA. Simon Pegg, one of the co-creators, co-writer, and a prominent lead in the show, received a couple of nominations at The British Academy of Arts and Television. Although the show only ran for a couple of seasons, it had a massive impact on audiences, and even 17 years later, they are dying to witness the reunion of the super talented cast who brought their favourite characters to life.

Highlights —

Simon Pegg on the possibility of a ‘Spaced’ reunion

Why do we need a reunion?

SIMON PEGG ON THE POSSIBILITY OF A ‘SPACED’ REUNION

Simon Pegg, who played the memorable role of Tim Bisley in ‘Spaced’, has played many iconic roles in ‘Mission: Impossible’ and the Star Trek franchise. And even though 20 years have passed, fans still ask him whether they can expect a new season or if there is a possibility of the stars reuniting for another project.

Is a ‘Spaced’ reunion possible?

In an interview with RadioTimes, Pegg said,

“I don’t know if we could write it with the same degree of honesty that we did with the first two series. Because we were those people at the time. Now we’re clueless film actors that aren’t really in touch with reality”.

Related: Who Killed Sara? Season 3: Everything You Need To Know

“It was such of its time, it would be such a strange thing to do now.”

Video Credits: BFI

Also, Simon says that his writing has changed and evolved since he first co-wrote ‘Spaced’. So it doesn’t make sense to do a reunion. He has written several other series and films as well including ‘Truth Seeker’, ‘Star Trek’, and is heavily involved with work.

Related: GOT Prequel House Of The Dragon Secretly Steals The Cast Of Outlander

WHY DO WE NEED REUNION?

Irrespective of what the cast says, the fans of ‘Spaced’ cannot keep calm and are desperately waiting for an opportunity where the cast reconciles into another ‘Spaced’ show or movie. ‘Spaced’ was written at a time where the audience quite frankly couldn’t connect much to the other shows ‘Babes in the Wood’ and ‘Game On’. It appealed to the generation who were slowly and steadily getting obsessed with pop-culture traditions, eager to watch a different kind of genre of comedy.

Video Credits: Dead Parrot

It showed women and men as equal, where Daisy was an ambitious young lady who was just naturally funny and nothing came in her way to be who she was. To create a show like this, in those times, was extremely difficult. It spoke to the audience, showing them how the world was changing very subtly, and still stands the testament of time. So, doesn’t it make sense to view the world from their glasses even if they are all grown-up?