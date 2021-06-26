‘The Chi’ is one of the best shows on “Showtime” right now. As a show that delves into the racism and young age stories of people across Chicago, it has earned great acclaim from all corners of the world. But, will there be a The Chi season 5?

‘The Chi’ deals with interconnected stories from Chicago as a group of young teenagers navigate their way through love and life. The story so far has dealt with events of racism, brutality, and the neighbourhoods of Chicago. Over time it has garnered tremendous critical response and a following among its fans. Now, with season 4 well underway, it’s time to deliberate over whether there would be a The Chi season 5 anytime soon.

‘The Chi’ Story Till Now

‘The Chi’ new season 5?

‘The Chi’ Season 5 release date?

Is ‘The Chi’ renewed for season 5?

‘THE CHI’ STORY

Starting in the suburbs of Chicago, the teenagers Kevin, Jerrika, Emmett, Brandon, and Ronnie deal with the ups and downs of growing up. Unfortunately, the suburbs they live in are consumed with violence and gang wars, and the teenagers and children are pulled into the story.

Season 3 saw a difficult moment for the fans when Ronnie was killed after spending a lot of time trying to atone for someone he had murdered.

Over time the story has become a quintessentially American one, with the stories dealing with violence in the American streets, police brutality, pain, and loss. The teenagers have big dreams, but they must contend with the brutal streets of Chicago and their parents to achieve them. Featuring actors and actresses from award-winning films and shows such as ‘Straight Outta Compton’, ‘Bull’, and ‘Queen of Katwe’, the show has become a showcase of brilliant acting.

Some recent episodes have as high a rating as 9.44. The show has also won a prestigious “Black Reel Award” and is a regular fixture on the awards carpet.

‘THE CHI’ NEW SEASON 5

Season 4 has only seen the release of 4 episodes, and the show has already upped the ante. With pregnancy, gang violence, and police brutality all playing a role in the show, there’s a high chance that there’ll be a ‘The Chi’ Season 5.

Early last month, the showrunners talked about how they hoped to centre more stories of young Black women in the series going forward. With Lena and Common behind the show’s story, the story has delved more into personal conflicts in the characters’ lives.

The excitement is TOO real! Season 4 of #TheChi returns TONIGHT at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/I38cdENKGn — The Chi on Showtime (@SHOTheChi) May 23, 2021

The recent season has been dealing with the political climate in 2020 and 2019, with “Blue Lives Matter” protests going on in the city and people waking up to the reality of the violence on the streets. As people whose lives are centred around the community, the show’s main characters have to deal with the increasingly dangerous areas and storylines that happened last year, and they need to get to work on their personal lives at the same time.

Common and Lena, the showrunners, are also planning some major upheavals in the characters’ lives. With the death of Ronnie in the last season and several gunfights this season already, there would be some high-stakes situations still to come in the next season.

Given that only 4 episodes of ‘The Chi’ Season 4 have been released, the studio hasn’t talked about a renewal. However, given the show’s track record and the ratings, there will be ‘The Chi’ Season 5.

‘The Chi’ Season 5 release date will come early next year if it is renewed. Given that the situation might be complicated due to recovery from COVID-19, there might be some delay, but the show is all set to return after season 4 ends.

“Showtime” has benefited massively from the show, and it is one of their most popular properties. Given the position the story is in, they probably will renew the show very soon.

‘The Chi’ Season 4 deals with racism, brutality, and other political matters that cloud American politics. Given the show’s high ratings, there is a high chance it is renewed for a season 5 soon. However, it is still early days in the season with only four episodes being out, and fans would keep their eyes peeled for any news about the show.