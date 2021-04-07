Is Rick And Morty Season 4 Even Worth Your Time: Find Out For Yourself

How is the fourth season? Is it exciting? ‘Rick and Morty’ fans all over the world would rarely say that one of the show’s episodes could be slightly worse, but the last season divided opinions.

‘Rick and Morty’ is an adult animated show about a problematic, genius scientist, and his adventures throughout space and other dimensions with his insecure and awkward grandson. The series was created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon for Cartoon Network’s nighttime adult programming called ‘Adult Swim’.

What is ‘Rick and Morty’ about?

The series is a science-fiction animation that follows the lives of the Smith family. Jerry and Beth, the dad and the mom respectively, together with their children Summer and Morty, and their mad grandfather Rick, live in a house altogether and go through the craziest situations such as travel to other planets and even other dimensions. This happens because Rick is a genius scientist, and he was able to create a car that works like a science-fiction movie spaceship. It travels through time and space.

Video Credits: Absolute Comics & Comicstorian Podcast Network

Rick’s crazy and reckless personality makes him a guy that barely is able to accept society’s conventional traditions such as marriage, friendships, and love. Morty is a 14-year-old teenager that is really confused with puberty and has social anxiety. His sister, Summer, is 17 years old and deals better with socializing and social status, and sometimes follows Rick and Morty in their adventures. Beth and Jerry, the parents, are still together, but only because of the family. Beth is unhappy with their marriage and constantly thinks about getting a divorce. They got married because Beth got pregnant at a young age.

How was season 3 of ‘Rick and Morty’?

The third season had really high expectations from the fans. The previous ones were so well done that both the creators, Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, did not put a release date for the season. They put it out as a surprise. And launched it on April Fool’s Day.

But the scriptwriters did not disappoint and were able to explore more interesting sides of the narrative and the characters’ personal sides. This season was critically acclaimed because it explored Rick’s evil side, Beth’s true personality, and how Morty started going against his grandfather.

The range of themes addressed was huge. It went from Rick becoming a pickle, to how racism is already rooted in the USA. It was extremely diverse. Usually ‘Rick and Morty’ fans expect deep philosophical questions, but the third season showed that it can be fun and interesting without having episodes with heavy discussions. Some of the episodes are clearly just light and fun, with great dialogues, but not always with a great meaning behind them.

Video Credits: Adult Swim

What to expect from season 4?

Unlike season 3, ‘Rick and Morty’s fourth season is back to the heavy philosophical questions, but not like the first two seasons. Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon were able to get back to the roots of the beginning while still being able to develop each character, and the whole family dynamic. Jerry and Beth are now more united than ever. Morty is now less scrupulous than before, and Summer is now an extremely aggressive person. And none of those changes seemed to be too forced. They all happened naturally as the third season went by.

Video Credits: Looper

All of these shifts in conduct from each one of the Smith’s family members show that now they see Rick in a totally different way. The Smith’s are now more independent and it seems to affect Rick in a way that we would not be able to predict. Since Rick seems to be motionless and inconsequential with his family.

The season finale shows that Rick has changed. The feeling that we get from this episode is that now Rick doesn’t seem invincible and unbreakable like he used to.

Video Credits: IGN

Have you watched season 4 yet? If you have, let us know what you think in the comments section below! And if you haven’t, you better watch at least the trailer before season 5 comes out!