Irresponsible Millie Bobby Brown Delayed The Filming Of Stranger Things

‘Stranger Things’ is nothing without Millie Bobby Brown but the actress once caused a delay on the set for a childish and adorable reason.

‘Stranger Things‘ has given Hollywood a rising star in the form of Millie Bobby Brown. Great things are in store for the young actress because she proved her range as an actor with the Netflix show. However, despite being lauded as extremely professional, Millie Bobby Brown once caused a filming delay of ‘Stranger Things’. Keep reading to find out more!

Usually, when actors cause a filming delay onset, it’s due to their late arrival or creative tantrums. However, ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown created issues for the production by simply being a fun-loving child. The incident is actually hilarious in nature.

The actress came to set one day sprinkled heavily in glitter, totally unaware where all the sparkle came from. Recalling this particular day on set, Ross Duffer explained to “NPR”,

“One day she showed up on set and she [was] just covered head to toe in glitter. And she’s like, ‘I don’t know where this glitter came from’”.

His brother and creative partner Matt also chipped in and mentioned that this hindrance caused a 45-minute delay. They obviously could not put Millie on camera with glitter all over her, like she was straight out of a kid’s birthday party.

Ross mentioned that it was “very difficult” to remove all traces of glitter from Millie Bobby Brown. Glitter tends to stick stubbornly to skin and clothes. Consequently, they “fell behind” in their production that day.

A certain section of media constantly looks for dirt on Millie Bobby Brown to get more clicks and readership by slandering her name. However, with this instance, Millie Bobby Brown proved that even if she caused a filming delay on the ‘Stranger Things’ set, she was simply being herself: an innocent child who ended up in too much glitter, like children often do.

This is also a very important lesson for those who sexualize young child actors and put them under insensitive media scrutiny. It’s important to remember that before being stars, child actors are first children.

The production hindrances instigated by Brown were a wake-up call for Matt and Ross Duffer. Until this point, they had believed that 11-year-old Millie Bobby Brown was a precocious young actor who matched up to the level of the experienced David Harbour.

The creators have commended her for her camera presence, intuitive acting, dedication and detailing like no other actor has displayed on ‘Stranger Things’. She is truly a unique actress who is as good a performer as David Harbour, as per the Duffers.

However, once Millie Bobby Brown caused the filming delay for ‘Stranger Things’, it was a reminder for the show’s creators that no matter how extraordinary of an actor Millie is, she is still just a child whose world is filled with sparkly things, innocence and fun. Ross Duffer hilariously mentioned,

“It’s like I’m not having this problem with any of my adult actors. David Harbour is not coming in covered in glitter”.

On a more serious note, Matt Duffer expressed that through this delay, they were able to realize that they “forget”, besides being a brilliant actress ahead of her age, Millie is “just a “little girl”.

We could not agree more with the duo. Let Millie be Millie, before calling her a star, a prodigy, or a genius actor. The actress will be able to shine more, apart from glitter, with her abilities if she is simply given the space to be herself.

