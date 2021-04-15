Irregulars: Netflix Has Reinvented Sherlock Holmes Beyond Recognition

The new version of Sherlock is a little different from what Arthur Conan Doyle had presented us with.

Arthur Conan Doyle introduced the world to a man with powers that no ordinary human being possessed. In the past few years, Sherlock Holmes has been adapted into movies and TV series, and every time the character is played with a unique perspective. This time, with Netflix’s ‘Irregulars’, Sherlock Holmes is back and not just with an original storyline, but also with distinctive intricacies.

Highlights —

What are the changes in the character of Sherlock Holmes in ‘Irregulars’?

What is ‘Irregulars’ about?

‘Irregulars’ Season 2

What makes Sherlock Holmes in ‘Irregulars’ different from the rest?

There are a few details about the character that is different from how Arthur Conan portrayed him:

Well, we have seen how in Arthur’s presentation of Sherlock, he has always found some human connection to supernatural things. However, in ‘Irregulars’ Sherlock is open to the idea of the threat of supernatural things and has actually spent time doing his research on the same.

things and has actually spent time doing his research on the same. This will shock you all a little bit, but Sherlock in ‘ Irregulars ’ is capable of love and nurture . Yes, you are hearing it right! Where Sherlock was always seen as a character who would run away from the talks of love, in ‘Irregulars’, he seems to be as passionate and sensitive as a charmer in a rom-com movie.

’ is capable of . Yes, you are hearing it right! Where Sherlock was always seen as a character who would run away from the talks of love, in ‘Irregulars’, he seems to be as as a charmer in a rom-com movie. If you are finding it hard to adapt to the “lover” version of Sherlock, then you must know that Sherlock is not only in love but also heartbroken. After the demise of his love, Alice, Sherlock has been exposed to drug abuse and is finding it difficult to get over his grief.

‘Irregulars’ Netflix has reinvented Sherlock Holmes in this crime-drama series

What is the plotline of ‘Irregulars’?

A British crime-drama show, Netflix’s ‘Irregulars’ is loosely adapted from the writings of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. It is based on the fictional characters of Baker Street Irregulars, the street boys who work with Dr Watson with a mission to liberate London from supernatural threats.

Related: Only One Thing Can Make You Forget Old Sherlock And That Is The New Sherlock: Here’s What We Know

Will ‘Irregulars’ Season 2 happen?

There is good news for all Sherlock Holmes fans, ‘Irregulars’ is coming with season 2. In fact, it is believed that the production for season 2 will soon be picked up in Liverpool later this year. However, as of now, Netflix has not made an official announcement, so it will be difficult to predict the release date for season 2.

What can we expect from ‘Irregulars’ Season 2?

Since there is no trailer out yet, we can’t say what might unfold in the next season. Nevertheless, even though the first season didn’t leave us hanging, there are many questions that need to be answered. But first, let us warn you, if you haven’t seen season 1 yet, you might want to skip this part.

Video Credits: Movies Vibes

We all are dying to know if Sherlock is alive or dead. It would also be interesting to see how John Watson would deal with the loss of his companion. Talking about an interesting storyline, are Leo and Bea dating? These are just a few loose ends, we all are waiting to solve.

Have you watched ‘Irregulars’ Season 1? If yes, let us know your views in the comments below.