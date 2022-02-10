Everything You Need To Know About Inventing Anna Season 1 Release Date

There are a few TV series that create a lot of buzz in the market, even before they premiere. Well, the same is the case with the series, ‘Investing Anna’. This drama series around the case of Anna Delvey has got the audience already hooked and now they are wondering when the first episode of the series will release. If you want to know the same, keep scrolling to find out more.

Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming American drama television miniseries, ‘Inventing Anna’ is based on Jessica Pressler’s New York article “How Anna (Sorokin) Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People”.

In June 2018, it was revealed that Netflix and Shondaland had purchased Jessica Pressler’s New York piece, “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People”, with Shonda Rhimes serving as producer and writer alongside Betsy Beers. David Frankel will direct and executive produce two episodes of the series.

Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox, and Alexis Floyd will star in the series. Madeline Brewer was supposed to play Anna Delvey, however, she had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

When will ‘Inventing Anna’ release?

The wait will finally come to an end. ‘Inventing Anna’ will be meeting us all soon on February 11, 2022, only on Netflix.

Anna Delvey on watching ‘Inventing Anna’

Anna Delvey has stated that she will not be watching Shonda Rhimes’ new Netflix series ‘Inventing Anna’, which is based on her life.

Anna Delvey on watching ‘Inventing Anna’

Delvey writes in an “Insider essay” published on Wednesday, ahead of the show’s Feb. 11 premiere, that while the rest of the world is talking about ‘Inventing Anna’ star Julia Garner’s take on her accent, she is sitting in a jail cell at the Orange County Correctional Facility in upstate New York, quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Did I mention I’m the only woman in ICE custody in this whole jail? Tell me I’m special without telling me I’m special”, Delvey writes.

Delvey explains that she overstayed her visa while serving out her term despite paying the compensation for her criminal conviction. The immigration judge ruled, she writes, that, “Even if released from detention and ordered to report regularly to ICE, the respondent would have the ability and inclination to continue to commit fraudulent and dishonest acts. She clearly possesses the knowledge to do so and has failed to demonstrate remorse”.

She further went on to talk about whether or not she will be watching the show, “So no — it doesn’t look like I’ll be watching Inventing Anna anytime soon. Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me”.

Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was sentenced to four to twelve years in prison and ordered to pay over $200,000 in reparations after being convicted of grand larceny and other offences in April 2019. The Russian-born German was released on good conduct in February 2021 after completing less than four years of her sentence, but after six weeks of freedom, she was taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is now facing deportation.

This is all we know about ‘Inventing Anna’ so far. But for the latest updates and reviews about the show, keep visiting Dkoding. How excited are you to watch ‘Inventing Anna’? Let us know in the comments below.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is playing Anna Delvey in the show?

Julia Garner will be playing her role

Where can I watch ‘Inventing Anna’

You can watch ‘Inventing Anna’ on Netflix

