‘Into the Night’ Season 3 release date updates

‘Into the Night’ Season 2 exceeded public expectations and got well received by critics. But now fans are wondering if there will be a season 3 for ‘Into the Night’.

‘Into the Night’, a series on Netflix, follows a group of plane passengers who hear about a fatal global catastrophe. The sun’s infectious radiation kills everything it comes into contact with due to a change in the sun’s polarity. To preserve their lives, the passengers journey at night, avoiding daybreak and sunshine. They finally make it to an underground bunker in Bulgaria towards the end of season 1. But the Belgian apocalyptic sci-fi drama’s second season ended on multiple cliffhangers, and now fans want to know more.

What happened in season 2 of ‘Into the Night’?

What will season 3 focus on?

‘Into the Night’ Season 3 release date

WHAT HAPPENED IN SEASON 2 OF ‘INTO THE NIGHT’?

Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Into the Night’ premiered on September 8, 2021. The second season begins with the last survivors making their way to a NATO bunker in search of shelter from the sun’s devastating rays. They continue their survival journey with the military men in the bunker, attempting to manage a building conflict and find a solution to the limited supply of materials.

It explored the backstory of the living passengers before they boarded the plane in a similar story style. Zara Oblonskaya and her ill son, Dominik, are at the centre of the plot. Zara revealed to Ayaz in the first season that she came to Mexico for her son’s treatment.

The passengers had been in the bunker for nine days. They attempt to adapt to life below, alongside the military men. They have altered their sleep schedule in response to the catastrophe, waking up at night and sleeping throughout the day. Civilians, the military, and NATO ambassadors strive to figure out how to halt the dangerous sunlight, but they come up empty-handed.

WHAT WILL SEASON 3 FOCUS ON ?

In season 2, Ines Ricci and Heremans get into a fight and burn down the stock food. With less food and no nutrition from the surface, military commander Colonel Lom advises heading to an underground seed vault in Norway and producing food in the bunker.

Colonel Lom gathers a group of people, including Ayaz, to fly to Norway. Zara begs Lom not to send Ayaz on a dangerous assignment for her own safety. Colonel Lom discreetly warns the citizens in the bunker that the facility is under military command and that they must obey their commands.

In season 2, an unknown missile destroyed the Bulgarian airport and the Russian plane, preventing both countries from travelling to Norway to harvest the seeds from the facility. Felipe and the Russian soldier speculated about the third armed unit’s identification but came up empty-handed. They did guess that the third group could be part of a European government. As they were able to easily intercept radio signals discussing their plans for Norway. It could be the men from the submarine, but the reality will get revealed in season 3.

‘INTO THE NIGHT’ SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE

At the time of writing, Netflix had made no plans to continue the series after the second season. However, fans should not be concerned because the second season was released just a few days ago. A new season of Netflix usually takes at least a month to be announced. The streaming giant will consider viewership metrics to determine whether a third season is worth investing time and money in.

Though Netflix has the final say on the series’ fate, the creators are willing to go beyond the second season. The second season ended on a huge cliffhanger to make place for more episodes.

Since Netflix has not officially renewed the series, it is difficult to anticipate when the new season will be released.

However, we may anticipate the release date based on the past seasons’ release schedule.

The second season officially got confirmed in July 2020, and it was available on Netflix on September 8, 2021. Despite the pandemic, the second season of the show did not get delayed. So, assuming the third season is quickly approved, we could see it by the end of 2022.

Tell us if you have watched the second season of ‘Into the Night’ and can’t wait for season 3?