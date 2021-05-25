Will There Be An Infinity Train Season 5? Find Out For Yourself

Will ‘Infinity Train’ get a season 5? Keep reading to find what the creator of the show has in store for his fans.

Cartoon Network has been the home of iconic animated TV programming for decades, and while much of their programming is geared toward children, some programs, such as ‘Adventure Time’ and ‘Steven Universe’, have grown in popularity among adults. Owen Dennis’ ‘Infinity Train’ is one of the shows to debut on Cartoon Network, which was then bought by HBO Max. The story revolves around Tulip (Ashley Johnson) who runs away from home due to a scheduling conflict between her newly divorced parents that prevents her from attending a game-design camp.

‘Infinity Train’ is an anthology sci-fi series that premiered in August 2019. Each season follows a new set of protagonists (called passengers) as they journey through a never-ending train where each car is its own pocket universe with its own denizens to meet, puzzles to solve, and threats to overcome. The only way to get off the train and back into reality is to reach a point of personal introspection and emotional growth, which creates a portal that can transport the passenger back home.

Is ‘Infinity Train’ renewed for season 5?

Despite positive reviews from both fans and critics, the show’s fourth season was announced to be the final one. The planned season 5 of the show, according to Dennis, will be a prequel film focusing on recurring character Amelia, her relationship with the benevolent robot One-One, and how she usurped his position as the train’s conductor for her own ends. Amelia’s rise to power would have been hinted at and glimpsed through the eyes of protagonists Ryan and Min-Gi in season 4, but the story would have continued in season 5.

Dennis previously stated that Cartoon Network turned him down for season 5 because his pitch was too adult. “It was about a grown woman grieving for her fiancé and not about a kid, so they thought kids wouldn’t like it”, Dennis said, though he added, “Hopefully, someone will realize that’s what our show was targeting, so we can make the movie”. Dennis has been vocal about his desire to complete the show, as well as what fans can do to help him.

As a thank you for that amazing Infinity Train trend party on April 29th (which got the hashtag to NUMBER ONE for 6 hours!), here's the mock up still I promised from the Amelia movie/5th season!



Good luck trending again on May 29th! ♾🚂#infinitytrain @hbomax @cartoonnetwork pic.twitter.com/Ef6wkoOy2B — Oweeeeendennis (@OweeeeenDennis) May 8, 2021

Dennis posted the artwork to Twitter as a thank you to the show’s fans who lobbied HBO Max to finish the series with the hashtag #FinishInfinityTrain. The artwork depicts the recurring character Amelia Hughes (Leany Heady) talking to a turtle denizen in a car that appears to be filled with large, brightly coloured stalks. “As a thank you for that amazing ‘Infinity Train’ trend party on April 29th (which got the hashtag to NUMBER ONE for 6 hours!), here’s the mock-up still I promised from the Amelia movie/5th season!” Dennis said and added that another campaign will be held on May 29, which was later corrected to May 25.

Do you want to see another season of ‘Infinity Train’? Please do join the campaign to bring back your favourite show.