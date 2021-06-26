In Treatment Season 5: Renewal Status And Release Date Update

HBO’s ‘In Treatment’ is currently in its fourth season. The award-winning, one of its kind show about a psychotherapist has been a phenomenon for the network. Fans around the world are wondering whether the show will be renewed for a fifth season.

In the drama genre, HBO is known to be one of the pioneering American television network giants. ‘In Treatment’ has been one of the milestone television shows on HBO, ever since its premiere in January 2008. The series has a fascinating premise that was rarely attempted before. A Baltimore psychotherapist sees his patients in his home, around whom the show is based. Eventually, he begins feeling doubtful of his own motives behind his work and seeks to help himself. The fourth season of the series is currently being aired. But the biggest question that the fans have been facing right now is whether the series will be renewed for a fifth season? Chances are, it will. But is it confirmed yet? No!

Highlights —

Is ‘In Treatment’ coming for a season 5?

‘In Treatment’ new season

‘In Treatment’ follows the life and work of a psychotherapist named Paul Weston, played exceptionally well by actor Gabriel Byrne. The show doesn’t waste any time in establishing the premise of the show. Paul, after earning his PhD from The New School, sets up his house as a private clinic. He is charming, relentless and confused, but good at heart. The series focuses on his personal struggles of seeing emotionally and mentally unstable patients all day, and occasionally, questioning his own sanity.

Is ‘In Treatment’ coming for a season 5?

‘In Treatment’ is a pathbreaking show for HBO

The basic conflict of the show is established right away when he sees a patient named Laura, who claims that she’s in love with him. Torn between his own feelings for Laura, and his professional moral code, he has to make a tough choice. The show thus moves ahead with a slow-burning pace and explores the relationship between the two. Hence, we can get an idea of what the show talks about. Based on an Israeli series titled ‘BeTipul’, the series offers some delicious dramatic moments and a deep insight into the psyche of a psychotherapist.

Where the show excels is that it shows the other side of the story and that too with a sublime flavour and without going over the top. The show has won many accolades for its writing, direction, such as the Writers Guild, Golden Globe, and Emmy Awards. Real-life professional psychotherapists have also praised the show for its authenticity and well-conducted research of the core subject.

Video Credits: HBO Max

It was also observed that the show has tackled the stigma attached to seeking professional help for mental and emotional issues. The great response the show has received is due to the fact that ‘In Treatment’ takes a completely objective look at the various aspects of seeking emotional and mental help from a trained professional. Although we see things mostly from the point of view of the professional here, we feel for him when he decides that he himself needs professional help.

After ending on a successful note with the first season, ‘In Treatment’ returned for a second season in the late 2010s and since then, the show has taken a few years gaps between the seasons. The excitement in the general population regarding the show hasn’t waned. But the question now is, when will the fifth season of ‘In Treatment’ arrive, if it ever does?

There is no official word from HBO yet. But we can rest assured that the series has been performing good enough and there are ample chances that HBO will make an announcement after the fourth season finishes airing. What works in favour of the show’s return is the fact that the show isn’t very costly to produce. The show features new actors frequently and hence, it goes on smoothly through the shooting without unnecessary delays or date conflicts.

Video Credits: Premiere Next

The fifth season of ‘In Treatment’ is keenly awaited. Meanwhile, the fourth season of ‘In Treatment’ is enjoying great critical success and high viewership. Are you listening, HBO? Get on Twitter and announce already!

Tell us in the comments how much you are loving the fourth season of ‘In Treatment’? Also, tell us who has been your favourite patient so far?