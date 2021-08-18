I Think You Should Leave Season 3 Release Date Update

Is ‘I Think You Should Leave’ renewed for season 3? Here is what we know so far. Keep reading to find out.

The sketch comedy show ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’ was created by Zach Kanin and Tim Robinson. It was first released on April 23, 2019. The series is divided into segments that include guest stars as they get themselves into awkward and humorous situations that frequently culminate in someone wanting or needing to leave. In a social setting, the situations are frequently worst-case scenarios.

Is ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’ renewed for a season 3?

‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 3: Trailer

‘I Think You Should Leave’: Frequently Asked Questions

The critically praised series is known for its crazy and anarchic comedy. It stays fairly self-aware because the characters have a distinct point of view despite having very little screen time. The episodes are not long and are jam-packed with information. Naturally, fans are already anticipating news about a possible third season. Here’s all we have to say about what’s to come for the show.

Season 2 of ‘’I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’ premiered on Netflix on July 6, 2021. The second season consists of six episodes, each lasting 15-17 minutes.

Here is what we’ve gathered so far about the third instalment. There is no official confirmation of the series’ renewal. However, given the positive response, it seems only fair for Netflix to order another round. In fact, Netflix’s Akiva Schaffer had originally suggested Robinson’s name for a series for the streaming giant. It was reported that Netflix was considering adding more sketch comedy to its lineup. As a result, the streamer may want to continue the show beyond the two seasons.

John Solomon, as well as co-creators Kanin and Robinson, are all alums of the phenomenally successful show ‘Saturday Night Live’. When GQ asked Robinson if he would do a second season in May 2019, he was unsure. He stated, “Again, that’s a great question, and I don’t have an answer yet. I need to clear my head and figure it out. Obviously, there are other factors besides myself with Zach and the Lonely Island guys and stuff. And Netflix, obviously. Everyone’s busy. Even if Netflix asked for season two specifically, I’d have to think about it”.

Regardless, we got another season of the funny show. So, despite the fact that multiple things are at play, if Netflix continues to be interested in the show, the creative team may be more than willing to deliver the third cycle.

The second season was announced about two months after the first. Similarly, we may have to wait a few months before Netflix decides to order season 3. The COVID-19 epidemic hampered production during the second season, but this should no longer be an issue. So, assuming another episode is approved by fall 2021, we can expect season 3 of ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’ to arrive in Spring or Summer 2022.

‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 3: Cast

Tim Robinson plays the series’ main lead, and several actors appear as special guest stars in both seasons 1 and 2. Sam Richardson, Vanessa Bayer, Steven Yeun, Will Forte, Fred Willard, Cecily Strong, Tim Heidecker, Sam Richardson, Andy Samberg, and Kate Berlant are among the first season’s guest stars.

Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, Bob Odenkirk, Paul Walter Hauser, Conner O’Malley, Mike O’Brien, Lilan Bowden, John Early, Tim Heidecker, Patti Harrison, and Julia Butters appear as guests in the second season.

The third season, like the previous ones, will follow a similar theme. Tim Robinson will return in his comic role, and numerous new celebrities are expected to feature as special guests in the upcoming season, which is yet to be confirmed.

The third season of the show, as well as the trailer, have yet to be released. Netflix hasn’t given us any hints about the promo clips or anything else. The second season was just released, and it’s not surprising that many viewers haven’t had a chance to watch it yet. And here is the trailer for ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 2 to provide you with a lot of laughs and giggles.

Where can you stream ‘I Think You Should Leave’?

Season 2 of ‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ is only available on Netflix. It arrived on Tuesday, July 6. Netflix is available almost everywhere, with prices ranging from $8.99 per month (SD feed) to $17.99 per month for 4K UHD.

How many seasons does ‘I Think You Should Leave’ have?

Currently, there are only two seasons of ‘I Think You Should Leave’.

Is Netflix picking up ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 3?

Considering the fact that the renewal status is not certain as of now, we will have to wait for the streaming giant to make it official.

Stay tuned with us for further updates!!