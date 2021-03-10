Humphrey Goodman To Soon Return To Death In Paradise

Since it was first released back in 2011, ‘Death in Paradise‘ has been a fan-favourite. Between Camille Bordey and Humphrey Goodman was one of the most-loved dynamics – but what really happened between the two?

Set against the quaint backdrop of the fictitious Caribbean Island of Saint Marie, ‘Death in Paradise’ is a crime television series airing in the UK on BBC One. Since its original première in 2011, the French-British drama has grown to be a staple for the channel. In reality, the audience has only increased over the seasons (from season 1 to 4) and the numbers have been more or less stable since the fifth season.

The show is one of the most-watched titles on British TV with 9 seasons and 72 episodes in and counting. Season 9 of ‘Death in Paradise’ premiered on BBC One on January 9, 2020. On February 27, 2020, after airing 8 episodes, it concluded its run. When the BBC announced the renewal of ‘Death of Paradise’ for season 9, it also confirmed that the show had been reinstated for season 10. Because of the 2020 pandemic, however, the filming has been delayed. Season 10 is planned to begin filming in April 2020.

Camille Bordey (played by Sara Martins) and DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) were a favourite couple at BBC’s ‘Death in Paradise’ in their early seasons. Over the course of the season, the pair formed a close relationship, with one side bearing more romantic feelings. Here’s what the star Kris Marshall has shared about what really happened to the couple.

‘Death in Paradise’ has been running on the BBC for 8 seasons, so far, as a team of detectives investigates the bizarre murders that have taken place on the island of Saint Marie. The show involves a revolving cast of characters who work with the local police to solve crimes. One of the most common dynamics in the history of the series was that between Humphrey and Camille in seasons 3 and 4.

Fans will recall that Camille had appeared in the show since the first episode but almost had a relationship with Humphrey when he joined in season 3. But although Camille remained largely indifferent, it became increasingly obvious that the detective was besotted to her.

In a BBC blog post back in 2015, Marshall shared a little more about character interaction in the show. He explained:

“Humphrey likes that Camille is a very opinionated, strong-willed character – but also, look at her! He and Camille have a close friendship based on mutual respect and fun, but Humphrey’s holding a secret. He desperately doesn’t want to erode or destroy that friendship, but he’s like a pressure cooker ready to burst! So it evolves.”

The actor indicated that Humphrey’s feelings for Camille were a little deeper than friendship, which many viewers would recall from the series. However, during their time at the show, the couple never had a romantic relationship. This being said, they shared a kiss when Camille left the island of Saint Marie back in season 4.

Video Credits: V Cadaverini

Viewers can recall that she was on her way to Paris when she was given the chance to go and work undercover. In the last scene between the pair in season 4, episode 4, the pair shared a last kiss as they said farewell. And, in classic ‘Death in Paradise’ fashion, the moment also has a humorous twist as Humphrey nearly falls into the sea.

Although the good-bye was eventually a tragic one, Humphrey managed to find love again on the show with Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton). The pair formed a holiday relationship in season 5 when she arrived on the island. He also ultimately followed her back to London so as not to risk losing her again and left the show.

Some big cameos and comebacks for the 10th anniversary season of ‘Death in Paradise’ have already been confirmed – but may we also see the return of the beloved fans DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules)?

The coming season, expected to air in January 2021, will see DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) taking up her old role at Saint Marie, while also reuniting with DS Camille Bordey (Sara Martins) who returns as a guest star for a two-episode story arc. And the original lead actor of the show, Ben Miller, is expected to appear for a special cameo.

Video Credit: TheEastEndBoy

But the reappearance of all these familiar faces left fans wondering if other characters might pop-up as well.

Asked if Humphrey or Dwayne could make a comeback, Tim Key, executive producer of ‘Death in Paradise’, said,

“Never say never, but – yeah. That’s all I’d say. I’m trying to be all mysterious like it’s some big –”.

He also added:

“I wouldn’t rule anything out. The joyous thing is that we do genuinely all stay in touch and I’m in touch with Kris quite often as well, and I think that because they’ve got such affection for the show we wouldn’t rule anything out if there was a good story to tell. Who knows.”

‘Death in Paradise’ returned for a season 10 on Thursday 7th January 2021 at 9 pm on BBC One. What are you waiting for?