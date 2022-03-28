How to Ruin Christmas Season 3: Release Date Update And Plot Expectations

How to Ruin Christmas’ is a Netflix original comedy series that premiered in December 2020 on the streaming service. The series has received little critical acclaim. However, it is well-liked by many viewers and has amassed a sizable fanbase and viewership. Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the release of season 3. DKODING is here to keep you up to date on everything related to season 3 of ‘How to Ruin Christmas.’

What is ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ about?

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ is an original South African comedy series that can be found on the Netflix streaming platform. Rethabile Ramaphakela created the show, which stars Thando Thabethe, Busi Lurayi, and Yonda Thomas.

Video Credits: AfricaOnNetflix

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ tells the story of Tumi, a lively and spirited young girl who returns home for the holidays while her sister marries. On the other hand, Tumi unintentionally ruins her sister’s wedding plans. So, she must make things right and undo the havoc she has created for her sister to have the wedding of her dreams.

What can we expect from Season 3 of ‘How to Ruin Christmas’?

The series has not officially gotten renewed for a third season as of yet, but because season two ended in an inconclusive manner, fans have been anticipating the third season.

Just in case ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ gets green-lit by Netflix for renewal for a season 3, the core cast members will most probably return.

season 3 of the Netflix original comedy series ‘How to Ruin Christmas

The series’ main cast includes Busise Lurayi as Tumi Sello, Yonda Thomas as her fiancé Khaya Manqele, Thando Thabethe as Tumi’s sister Beauty Sello, and Sandile Mahlangu as Beauty’s husband, Sbu Twala.

Other cast members who are likely to return to play their respective roles include Motlasi Mafatshe as Themba Twala, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi as Refiloe, Swankie Mafoko as Lydia Twala, and Charmaine Mtinta as Valencia Twala.

Lethabo Bereng (Cousin Bokang), Clementine Mosimane (Dineo Sello), Rami Chuene (Aunt Grace), Desmond Dube (Uncle Shadrack), and Keketso Semoko (Aunt Moipone) might return as part of the cast. Nandi Nyembe is not supposed to return to portray her role in the third season because of the death of her character Gogo Twala, the wholesome head of the family, the beloved matriarch. If the series gets renewed for season 3, it is likely to see some new faces added to the original cast of ‘How to Ruin Christmas’.

Need a reminder of all the family shenanigans from How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding? @Thando_Thabethe, @ramichuene, @Yonda_Thomas and @SandileM_ are here to give you a recap to get you ready for How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral launching tomorrow! #HowToRuinChristmas2 pic.twitter.com/TU0gcwU90I — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) December 9, 2021

If the series gets renewed, Season 3 of ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ may see Tumi return from her vacation for a new escapade and adventure with her family during the next holidays.

The new season will most likely investigate whether there is still room for reconciliation between Khaya and Tumi. It would also focus on the possibility of a new man entering her life.

When will the Season 3 of ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ premiere on Netflix?

During an interview with The South African in December 2021, co-developer or showrunner Rethabile Ramphakela opened up about the hardships of filming amidst the pandemic during the political unrest in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal.

FILM: Netflix has shared the first look at its African Original Holiday Special titled ‘How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding’.



The 3-part-series is produced by the creators of #SeriouslySingle @Burntoniontv & is set to premiere this summer. #HowToRuinChristmas pic.twitter.com/VA5vHkz591 — TV Mzansi (@TvMzansi) October 8, 2020

When asked about having to halt production, Ramphakela explained how the series’ production team got forced to do so. She also stated that it was not safe to continue filming and that a lockdown was in effect.

As a result, there was no access to many public areas, and there was widespread anxiety as a result of the covid pandemic. Things gradually returned to normal in the region, and filming resumed. Season 3 of ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ is expected to be released later this year.

