How Long Have The Roses Lived In Schitt’s Creek?

After six seasons, the loved Rose family ended in different places. Let’s recall their journey before they said their forever goodbyes.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ first premiered in 2015. The popular comedy series has been written and created by Daniel Levy and his father, Eugene Levy. Eugene and Daniel play the role of father and son on-screen too. Daniel’s sister and Eugene’s daughter, Sarah also stars in the series as Twyla Sands. The show did not receive much love for its storyline in the beginning. But as the series progressed, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ attracted a huge and loyal fan base. In 2020, the final season of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ won nine Emmy awards. It created a new record for winning the most Emmys by a comedy series in a single season.

Why did the Rose family move to ‘Schitt’s Creek’?

Years ago, Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) had invested his entire savings of two thousand dollars into a video rental business called Rose Video. His business venture expanded over the years and became one of the most successful and largest video rental store companies in North America. It made Johnny Rose one of the richest businessmen. During this time, Johnny also met his wife, Moira (Catherina O’Hara), at a Rose Video store opening. Moira Rose, who formerly starred as Vivien Blake on Sunrise Bay, a once-popular daytime soap opera, earned both fame and money. This made the Rose family wealthier as well as gave them minor celebrity status. Together, Johnny and Moira had two children David (Daniel Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy).

After decades of working at the Rose Video, Johnny had to quit his role as the CEO of Rose Video. He was informed that his business manager, Eli, had been embezzling money from his company for years instead of paying taxes. The government was left with no choice but to repossess all of his assets. Only the town of Schitt’s Creek, that he jokingly bought for David as a birthday present, was left out of the assets. The Rose family forcefully shifted to the Schitt’s Creek Motel inside the Schitt’s Creek town. Their tragic situation turned out to be funny for the audience.

Did David Rose stay back in ‘Schitt’s Creek’?

In the final season of ‘Schitt’s Creek’, we saw David Rose prepare for his marriage with his boyfriend and Rose Apothecary business partner, Patrick Brewer. David was excited to leave Schitt’s Creek and move to New York. But he finds out that Patrick had found a house for them in the town of Schitt’s Creek. In the end, they decided to stay back in Schitt’s Creek.

Alexis Rose broke off with her fiancé Ted Mullens (Dustin Milligan) and tried building her future as a publicist. She helped promote Moira’s role in ‘The Crow Have Eyes 3’. She is offered a job as a publicist for a company based in New York City. Alexis decides to shift to New York without her brother David.

Did the Rose family ever leave ‘Schitt’s Creek’?

Moira Rose landed a role in ‘The Crows Have Eyes 3’ movie. She also gets invited to be part of the 1990’s soap opera ‘Sunrise Bay’ alongside Nicole Kidman. In the beginning, she refuses to be part of the soap opera because of a cast member named Clifton Sparks who was earlier responsible for her character being killed off. The Sunrise Bay maker decided to not cast Clifton Sparks and he also sent Moira a diamond tennis bracelet. In the end, she decided to go ahead with the soap opera reboot.

Johnny Rose was busy building the Rosebud Motel as a franchise. He, along with Roland Schitt and Stevie Budd, tried landing an investor for the Rosebud Motel Group. He meets his former assistant’s hedge fund in New York City and pitches his idea. But he later finds out that his idea has been rejected. Somehow an alternative investor shows interest in his franchise and agrees to fund the group. Johnny decides to move his office to California to stay next to his wife Moira.

Johnny decides to move the office to California to be with his wife Moira and set up the group’s headquarters in New York City.