House Season 9 Could Pose A Challenge For Grey’s Anatomy: Read On To Find Out How

Which medical drama will win in a battle between ‘House’ vs ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and why?

Ever since ‘ER’ set the ball rolling for medical dramas in 1994, shows set against the backdrop of a hospital setting have been wildly popular. They might not depict a realistic account of what goes on in a hospital but makes viewers reflect on the fragility of life anyway. From Shondaland’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to Fox’s ‘House’, there have been several shows over the years which have engaged audiences. Turns out, watching nurses and doctors interact and navigate through the busyness of hospital life makes for a fun viewing experience!

But what happens when you put two incredibly popular medical dramas against each other? Especially when it’s ‘House’ vs ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? In a bid to determine which show is better, we decided to put them up against each other.

‘House’ vs ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Which is more realistic?

ABC’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ first aired in 2005 and has developed a loyal fan following ever since. It focuses on the lives of surgical interns and residents as they transform into doctors while balancing personal and professional lives. The relationship between Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek Shepherd (Patric Dempsey) is a central plotline of the show.

It’s not very realistic, according to an official report published by “Insider” since it emphasises on romance too much. The atmosphere of the fictional hospital too is far-fetched and it’s more of a “melodramatic romance rather than a medical show”. The interns perform surgery and residents make mistakes, but no one faces the appropriate consequences.

‘House’, on the other hand, received a high score for its accuracy. The Fox series follows medical sleuth and misanthrope, Dr Gregory House, as he studies confusing symptoms and delivers shocking diagnoses. This medical drama was immediately appreciated for its witty writing but also its accurate depiction of medical symptoms and conditions. It doesn’t exaggerate medical symptoms and stays true to its tone throughout.

If we’re talking about ‘House’ vs ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in terms of realism, ‘House’ surely wins for being more medically realistic!

Both ‘House’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ have flawed characters

It would be remiss to ignore that both of these medical dramas feature seriously flawed characters. In ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, the viewer becomes accustomed to the show’s frequent sexcapades in hospital closets because these doctors are scandalous!

McDreamy might be the best character on the series but he was cold, uncompromising, and displayed temper tantrums all the time. So was he really that dreamy? ‘House’ too sees its protagonist practice medicine despite having an opioid addiction. Dr Gregory isn’t just a flawed character because he shouldn’t be pursuing medicine in the first place.

Dr House’s pill-popping habits in the real world would certainly make him lose his medical license. Derek Shepherd’s disloyalty as a husband and boyfriend would never attract any woman … and definitely not Meredith. They’ve both been depicted as fictional stories but we can all agree there are some real problems with both.

‘House’ vs ‘Grey’s Anatomy: Who wins?

‘House’ Season 9 could easily challenge ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in the run to become the best medical drama on television. They couldn’t be further from each other and have different premises, but they’re rooted in the same environment.

‘House’, despite its flaws, is incredibly clever as a medical mystery series but ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is more entertaining. If as a viewer, you’re curious about the medical field and want to learn more about it, ‘House’ is ideal for you. The cases in the show are suspenseful and intriguing and will leave you baffled every time.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’, on the other hand, is medical-centric but focuses on being an entertainer, rarely relying on the medicine aspect. It’s about complex, layered human relationships and sees how people, in an intense environment of a hospital, bond together. Meredith Grey takes the centre stage along with characters such as her best friend Dr Yang and the love of her life, Dr Shepherd. While each character’s story is emphasized, Meredith’s is crucial to the story.

In a battle of ‘House’ vs ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, it entirely depends what captivates you the most. Medicine and mysterious real-life situations or an entertaining show about people against the backdrop of a hospital.

Who do you think wins between ‘House’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’? Let us know in the comments below.