TV & WEB

House Season 9 Could Pose A Challenge For Grey’s Anatomy: Read On To Find Out How

‘House’ Season 9 could challenge ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. Here’s how!
DKODING Studio
Fatemeh Mirjalili
Fatemeh Mirjalili

Education : Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Media | Fatemeh Mirjalili writes about all things TV and Web. She previously worked at TTT, timesknowledge.in and is presently working at Mumbai Foodie. Fatemeh loves reading, watching movies in multiple languages, Harry Potter and running. When not writing about movies and TV shows, she is busy watching them. Her hobbies include debating pop culture, watching Disney musicals, and re-reading the works of Austen and Brontë for what may seem like the millionth time.

Previous Article
Here's The Latest Official Announcement On Dollface Season 2: Release Date And More
No Newer Articles