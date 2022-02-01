After Being Disappointing For Years, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Ends With A Banger

Being the fourth of the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ series, this film is way better than the third, which was disastrous btw. The story is decently engaging and the characters are only a little bit annoying.

Released on 14th January 2022, the movie has already started dropping its ratings on most rating platforms. The ratings as of 18.01.2022 are 6.1/10 on IMDb, 55% on Rotten Tomatoes, and 41% on Metacritic. The movie is categorized under the genre of Comedy/Adventure.

Even though the two trailers have been released already in the last eight months, Sony decided on releasing another trailer exclusively for Amazon Prime Video. The movie release was delayed twice due to unknown reasons.

Video Credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment

After the third terrible sequel, Sony finally made up for it. With this fourth sequel being the last movie in the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ series, the franchise is supposedly discontinuing its production. The film has nice animations and also an interesting concept. But the effort to modernize the monsters with gadgets and tech was not received by the fans with admiration. Unfortunately, for the filmmakers, this was disliked by the fans in particular.

Video Credits: Jeremy Jahns

The movie is worth watching for toddlers and kids, but it would take a lot of effort for an adult to sit through the entire movie. The idea of learning to focus on the good things during the bad times is appreciable. The franchise was already pushing too hard with similar stories every time and fans think that they ended on a good note with this fourth part.

Drac, who is voiced by Adam Sandler, is hoping to retire and hand over his beloved, Hotel Transylvania to his daughter Mavis. Mavis is voiced by Selena Gomez. Drac cannot make himself trust Mavis’ boyfriend Johnny with his hotel. But when they both, Johnny and Drac, are affected severely by Drac’s plan, they escape the hotel to try and find out the only solution to revert back their transformation.

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ ends its production with a banger

Their quest to find the solution is the major plot of the movie. This is where Drac understands and hates being human. And Johnny understands and enjoys being a monster. The marshmallow scene is particularly important in making Drac accept Johnny. To quote Johnny, “If you only see the worst in things, you’ll miss the best part…At first, a tasty marshmallow…Then… Oh, no! It’s on fire and ruined! But blow out the fire…and crack open the burnt stuff, you’ll find something sweet and gooey inside”.

The solution required to change Johnny and Drac back to their original form is located amid a dense jungle in South America. The jungle and harsh journey in this plot represent the bad things. And this movie encourages people to put any effort into finding the good thing amid bad things. The solution, the crystal, represents the good thing. Although it is hard to get, it is worth searching for.

Video Credits: Flicks And The City Clips

The quest for the crystal with Johnny enables Drac to put his trust in him. This implies that to know a person we have to walk in their shoes and live their life. There’s an anonymous saying, “… yet he indeed is the noblest victor who conquers them all”. When Drac hands over the hotel to Johnny and Mavie at the end, it signifies his control over his prejudices.

Interpretation is subjective and we would want to know what you think about the movie. Let us know what you thought of the movie in the comments below.