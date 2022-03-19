Hotel Transylvania 4: We Finally Know What Happened To Dracula’s Wife Martha

In ‘Hotel Transylvania’, who murdered Dracula’s wife? Continue reading to learn the truth about Dracula’s wife’s death!

Sometime in the 18th century, Martha crashed into another bat while flying through the night like a bat. They both fell to the ground. Martha got hit by a bat, which turned out to be Dracula, another vampire. Dracula and Martha fell in love at first sight and were soon inseparable. They “zinged,” as Dracula put it. They started dating and eventually married. They eventually had a child, a baby girl named Mavis.

Highlights —

When Jonathan asked Dracula about the legend

The mystery behind the death of Dracula’s wife

When Jonathan asked Dracula about the legend

After his wife Martha (Jackie Sandler) dies in 1895, Count Dracula (Adam Sandler) is left to raise his baby daughter Mavis (Sadie Sandler). At the same time, Dracula orders the construction of a massive 5-star monster hotel in Transylvania.

Dracula is a single father and the owner of the Hotel Transylvania in the first film in the franchise. Dracula swears that the hotel will always be a safe haven for the world’s monsters and a vacation destination for them. Simultaneously, Dracula works to protect his daughter from the dangers of the human world and advises Mavis to avoid all humans.

MORE FROM DKODING: Keanu Reeves Does Not Mind Remaining Married To Winona Ryder Under The Eyes Of God

In ‘Hotel Transylvania’, who murdered Dracula’s wife?

In the first ‘Hotel Transylvania’, Dracula makes preparations for his daughter Mavis’ 118th birthday. To Dracula’s horror, a lost human traveller named Jonathan, voiced by Andy Samberg enters his hotel. While Jonathan is unconcerned about Drac, Drac is clearly bothered by the presence of a human.

Dracula disguises Jonny as a younger, hipper Frankenstein monster and passes him off as Johnnystein to avoid a panic at the hotel. Johnny runs into Mavis after discovering that he is staying in a hotel full of monsters. Johnny and Mavis are instantly attracted to each other. Dracula becomes frustrated by their mutual attraction and is unable to get Johnny to leave the hotel without being noticed. Dracula quickly fabricates a storey in which Johnny is a party planner hired to spruce up the hotel’s celebrations.

Video Credits: Entertainment Access

Jonathan sees a portrait of ‘Lady Lubov’ in the hotel and says there is a legend about her: she met a lonely count, and the two had a baby before they both died in a mysterious fire in a scene. On the other hand, Drac corrects this story and informs Jonathan that this is not how she died.

MORE FROM DKODING: The Million Dollar Question Of The Century: How Often Does Keanu Reeves Bathe?

The mystery behind the death of Dracula’s wife’s

Lady Lubov is actually Drac’s late wife, Martha, and her death is not as mysterious as legend has it. Drac (Adam Sandler), Martha, and baby Mavis get attacked by humans who discover they are vampires and set fire to their castle in a flashback.

When he hears a horrifying scream, Drac flees the burning castle and attempts to reason with the humans. It has never been confirmed what happened. But it is strongly implied that Martha either died in a human-caused fire or was attacked. Contrary to popular belief, Drac and Mavis survived, but Martha died.

Video Credits: Boxoffice Movie Scenes

Drac’s tragic past inspired him to create Hotel Transylvania. He desired a safe haven for monsters, and above all, he desired to protect his daughter from harm. Martha’s tragedy gets exacerbated when it is revealed in the film that Dracula and Mavis drink blood substitutes rather than human blood.

As a result, Martha’s death was motivated by unjustified hatred. Because of Dracula’s past, it’s easy to understand why he’s protective of Mavis and initially wary of Jonathan. Drac correcting the legend and telling Jonathan the truth was a huge step for his character, demonstrating vulnerability to the thing he despises the most: a human. It eventually works in his favour because Jonathan demonstrates that he is a sweet boy who loves Mavis and her family and has no intention of hurting them. This benefits Drac’s character arc, and he learns to accept his grief.

Tell us in the comments what you thought after learning the truth about Dracula’s wife’s death!

Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.