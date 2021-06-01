Home Economics Season 2 Renewed: Release Date Update And More

So, what’s the latest news on ‘Home Economic’ Season 2? Has it been renewed or not? Let’s find out!

‘Home Economics’ explores the sweet and sour sides of a sibling relationship. The three siblings are pretty tight-knit and always have each other’s back. The same was evident when they came to the rescue of the youngest sibling (after an intense fight, it’s not all love between the siblings) when he faces a major life crisis. But what happens when the eldest one, played by Topher Grace (you might remember him from the hit series That 70’s Show), writes a book on their lives? Will they be the same again?

‘Home Economics’ on ABC

‘Home Economics’ is a light-hearted comedic TV show starring Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, and Jimmy Tatro. It is inspired by the life of Michael Colton, one of the co-creators of the show. The show revolves around three siblings, all with different financial hierarchies. The youngest one Connor is super-rich, the middle one Sarah can barely make ends meet, while Tom, the eldest one is an author but no one buys his books. It came to ABC and aired on 7th April 2021.

High ratings pave way for season 2

‘Home Economics’ Season 2 renewed

May is the time of endings when it comes to TV shows on the television in the States. It is also the time when networks decide their fate and make a decision regarding their renewals. And hence ‘Home Economics’ went through a similar battle which it gradually won owing to its high ratings. ABC has announced that the show will be renewed and will be returning for a second season. In its April premiere, ‘Home Economics’ delivered the best lead-in retention in adults 18-49 (100%) of any new comedy debut on any network so far this season, according to the network.

Although fans are delighted at the “homecoming” of their favourite show, the network hasn’t announced any official dates regarding the airing. This makes it unclear whether fans get to see the siblings back in action in September 2021 with 20 odd episodes or in the next year with the story squeezed into 7 episodes. While the cast and crew remained unavailable for any comments regarding the official release dates, they have kept the fans on their toes with this guessing game.

Are you excited about the upcoming season of 'Home Economics'? Let us know what you like most about the show.